FB: Rolovich talks QBs, Utah State ahead of season opener

Within the next couple of days Nick Rolovich will inform Jarrett Guarantano or Jayden de Laura that they will start at quarterback against Utah State Saturday night at Martin Stadium (8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network).

Whether he informs the media prior to kickoff remains to be seen.

“I don’t know if we’ll announce something during the week. I want to make sure we talk to the guys first before we put it out there,” Rolovich said Monday during his first weekly press conference of the season. “Strong development by both guys. We’re playing better football, which makes it harder. One guy has to take the first snap. We’ll feel good with whatever decision we make.”

Rolovich acknowledged the offensive staff discussed playing both quarterbacks Saturday night, but added it’s unlikely.

As a result, the QB battle could be winner-take-all, just as it usually was under Mike Leach.

“That was a discussion, but I think we’ll lean against that at this point unless we’re struggling and we need a jump start from the other guy,” Rolovich said of playing both QBs.

Offensive coordinator Brian Smith said after Tuesday’s practice that both quarterbacks have taken reps with the first team offense the past two days.

“Both of them are playing real well,” Smith said. “Both have gotten reps with the ones, both have been very productive and both are playing at a high level. We’re hoping to have a decision fairly soon. Right now, they’re competing their butts off.”

Since the battle is so close, how will the winner be determined? Whichever QB gives the Cougars the best chance to win the game from the start, Smith said.

WSU released its two-deep depth chart Monday afternoon and it contained a few mild surprises. As Rolovich hinted a few days ago, freshman WR De’Zhaun Stribling from Hawaii has earned the starting job at X receiver, while Cade Beresford gets the starting nod at right guard.

“Cade has done a good job at right guard,” Rolovich said. “Strib has done some good things on the outside.”

Rolovich said the Cougars are fairly healthy going into the first game.

Defensively, WSU is preparing for Utah State to run a high tempo offense, the scheme favored by new head coach Blake Anderson.

“We’re pretty confident they’ll use a high level of tempo, so preparing for that has been emphasized,” Rolovich said. “They’re not afraid to take their shots (down the field) and they’re not afraid to run the ball or getting you out of position and taking advantage of it. They definitely have some weapons Coach Anderson came into.”

Utah State, the first of three schools from the Beehive State WSU will face in 2021, lists two co-starters at quarterback: graduate transfer Logan Bonner and junior Andrew Peasley. Bonner garnered honorable mention all-Sun Belt honors last season for Arkansas State before reuniting with Anderson at Utah State.

