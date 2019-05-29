That Feeling you have when you get put on Scholarship! Earned @BrianGreene59 #CVE #GoCougs #Sasquatch pic.twitter.com/EeVhrLlu6G

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brian Greene has been placed on scholarship, Washington State OL coach Mason Miller announced Wednesday on social media.

Greene, who graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima, joined the Cougars program in 2017 as a walk-on. He redshirted that season before appearing in the final five games of the 2018 season, making his collegiate debut against Cal.

Greene replaced starting center Frederick Mauigoa in the late stages of wins over Colorado and Arizona. This past spring, he emerged as a strong contender to serve as Mauigoa's backup in 2019 with an eye on becoming the starter in 2020.

