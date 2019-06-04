Another walk-on has been awarded a scholarship for the 2019 season.

Redshirt senior linebacker Karson Block will get a free education during his final season on the Washington State campus, WSU running backs coach Eric Mele tweeted Monday afternoon.

Block joined the Cougars in 2017 following two seasons at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, California. He redshirted in 2017 and served as a backup linebacker last season, finishing with 11 tackles, four for loss and one sack. He had a season high three tackles, 1.5 for loss, in the win over Oregon.

Block is a native of Atascadero, Calif.