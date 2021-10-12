FB: Ryan, Hicks honored by Pac-12

Washington State collected a pair of Pac-12 Conference honors Monday as defensive back George Hicks III was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and left tackle Liam Ryan was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Hicks III earns his first career Pac-12 accolade after leading the team with 10 tackles and his first interception of the season in the Cougars’ 31-24 win over Oregon State last weekend.



According to PFF College, the senior from San Bernardino, Calif. earned the Pac-12’s second-highest overall defensive grade, the best coverage grade in the Pac-12 and sixth-best in country during last week’s win.



Hicks’ interception came late in the first half and ended an Oregon State rally to keep it a one-score game. Hicks tallied seven tackles in the second half, including the final tackle of the game as OSU came up one yard short of a first down inside the red zone in the final minute.

Ryan earns his second career Pac-12 weekly accolade (New Mexico State, 2019) after anchoring an offensive line that helped produce 491 yards of total offense in the win over Oregon State.



Ryan played a total 71 plays at left tackle, grading out at 96 percent with six knockdowns. Ryan earned the No. 12 offensive tackle grade in the country last week and did not allow a pressure on 47 passing snaps.