WazzuWatch - FB: Seven Cougs earn Preseason All-P12 honors

Seven Washington State players received Preseason All-Pac-12 Conference honors as voted by the media, the conference office announced Thursday.

WSU was led by first-team selections right tackle Abraham Lucas and kicker Blake Mazza, while Max Borghi was named to the first team as a running back and as an all-purpose player.



Linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the second team while right guard Josh Watson, punter Oscar Draguicevich III and kick returner Travell Harris each received honorable mention.

Borghi earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, second most in the league.



The Arvada, Colo. native was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching a team-high 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores.



Borghi posted eight games with 100+ all-purpose yards, led all Pac-12 running backs by averaging 6.4 yards per carry and led all running backs nationally with 86 catches and 26 missed tackles forced after a catch.

Lucas, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, started all 13 games at right tackle last season and was rated the best pass blocking offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



Lucas, who earned Freshman All-America honors by the USA Today in 2018, was rated the fourth-best overall offensive tackle in the country by PFF College last season and earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honor following the win over Oregon State where he played every offensive snap and did not allow a sack in 70 pass attempts that saw WSU throw for 606 yards and six touchdowns.

Mazza, a Preseason Third-Team All-American by Phil Steele, was a 2019 Lou Groza Award Finalist and an All-Pac-12 Conference First Team selection after going 20-of-21 on field goal attempts, the highest field goal percentage in WSU single-season history.

The Plano, Texas native connected on his first 18 field goal attempts, the longest consecutive field goal streak in WSU history and most by a kicker in the country without a miss last season. Mazza led the Pac-12 and was eighth in the country with 115 points, went 55-of-57 in extra points and connected on a pair of 50+ yard kicks.

Woods, a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick, produced one of the best seasons in Washington State history as a redshirt junior last season. The San Diego native recorded 141 tackles, fourth-most in the country and tied for the fifth-most in WSU single-season history, the most by a Cougar since 1991.



Woods also tallied a team-high 10 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception. Woods, the Pac-12’s top returning tackler, recorded 10+ tackle games and finished the season as the Pac-12’s best inside linebacker in pass rush productivity and fourth-best inside linebacker at run stop percentage.



Woods capped his 2019 season with a WSU Bowl Game and Cheez-It Bowl Game record 20 tackles against Air Force, tied for the seventh-most in WSU single-game history.

Draguicevich III, a preseason All-Pac-12 Third Team selection by Phil Steele, averaged 45.1 yards-per-punt on 30 punts last season, good for second in the league and No. 16 in the country. The redshirt senior from Hutto, Texas recorded 10 punts for 50+ yards, put 12 inside the 20 and had a long of 62.

Watson earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after starting all 13 games at right guard and earned the seventh-best offensive guard overall rating in the Pac-12. The redshirt junior from Everett, Wash earned the WSU Bone Award given to the offensive lineman of the week following the win over Houston and helped protect for the nation’s top passing offense.

Harris earned Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference second-team honors in 2019 after catching 47 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns and was rated the top kickoff returner in the Pac-12 and second-best in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



Harris averaged 23.4 yards-per-return, recorded five returns of 30+ yards with a long of 83 and was eighth in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards (102.5).

