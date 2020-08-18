WazzuWatch - FB: Skyler Thomas enters transfer portal

The fallout from the Pac-12's decision to postpone football season to the spring continued in earnest on Tuesday.

Rising redshirt senior defensive back Skyler Thomas announced Tuesday afternoon on social media that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal and won't finish his career with Washington State.

Thomas started 25 of 26 games the past two seasons and finished second on the Cougars with 72 tackles in 2019. He also led the team last season in interceptions with four and recovered two fumbles as well.

As a sophomore in 2018, Thomas started all 13 games at free safety and finished third on team with 76 tackles, nine in the Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State.

'I would like to thank Washington State for a great 4 years," Thomas said in a tweet. "I am forever thankful for Coug nation. I am also thankful for all the coaches who have helped me get this point. With that being said, I have put my name in the transfer portal and would like to reopen my recruitment."

In another tweet, Thomas said simply, "I just wanna play ball."

Just as with WR Tay Martin, who put his name in the transfer portal on Monday, Thomas is likely looking to play this fall before beginning preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft in January.