WazzuWatch - FB: Special teams coordinator headed to NY Jets

Washington State special team coordinator Michael Ghobrial is headed to the New York Jets of the NFL after serving one season in Pullman.

Nick Rolovich tweeted out, "Thanks for everything, Ghobi, best of luck" below a photo of Ghobrial in front of the Jets logo.

Ghobrial's role with the Jets is undetermined. Neither the team nor the New York media have reported the move.

This won't be Ghobrial's first brush with the NFL. In 2017, following his first season at Tarleton State, he worked with the Detroit Lions staff in the spring during organized team activities (OTAs) after receiving a position through the NFL's Bill Walsh Minority Internship program.



Ghobrial' departure confirms WSU's need to overhaul special teams for the 2021 season. Placekicker Blake Mazza transferred to SMU, punter Oscar Draguicevich declared for the NFL Draft and now Ghobrial is leaving.

