FB: Stone Jr. Named P12 D-Lineman of the Week

Washington State EDGE Ron Stone Jr. earned his first career Pac-12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week accolade following the road win over Arizona State, the conference office announced Monday.

Stone Jr. anchored a Cougar defense that forced five Sun Devil turnovers in WSU’s 34-21 win in Tempe, the most takeaways in a game since 2017 and the fewest points allowed to ASU in Tempe since 2001.



The redshirt-junior finished the day with six tackles, four solo, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Stone Jr. enters the Cougars’ bye week tied for third on the team with 47 tackles and second in the Pac-12 with 10.5 tackles-for-loss including five sacks, tie for third in the league.



The Cougars lead the Pac-12 with three Defensive Lineman of the Week awards after Brennan Jackson earned the accolades after wins at California and against Stanford.

Stone Jr. is WSU’s sixth Pac-12 weekly accolade of the season; Travell Harris (ST, Portland State), Brennan Jackson (DL, at Cal), George Hicks III (DEF, Oregon State), Liam Ryan (OL, Oregon State), Brennan Jackson, Stanford), the most in a season since WSU earned eight awards in 2017.