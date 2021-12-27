FB: Sun Bowl Saved! Cougs face Central Michigan Friday

Washington State officially has a new Sun Bowl opponent.

After a frantic day of searching, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl saved the game by picking up Central Michigan Monday night to face Washington State on Friday morning (Kickoff at 9 a.m. PT). CBS will televise the game.

While financial terms have not been disclosed at this time, the Sun Bowl is broadcast on CBS and is scheduled to distribute more than $4.5 million to each school. For comparison, the Arizona Bowl was set to pay $350,000 to each participating school.

The Chippewas were in Tucson to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl. However, earlier on Monday, Boise State had too many positive tests for COVID and pulled out of the Friday game.

Central Michigan, a Mid-American Conference team that went 8-4 this year, replaces Miami, which went into a COVID shutdown last week and pulled out of the Sun Bowl Sunday night, shortly after Washington State’s airport arrival.

Central Michigan became a leading candidate to replace Miami by early Monday when Boise State’s status became iffy as COVID tests started to come back. By early afternoon the Broncos announced they couldn’t play in the Arizona Bowl, freeing up Central Michigan.

The Sun Bowl, working with the Pac-12, was able to secure Central Michigan, which will now relocate its operation 315 miles east to El Paso. This represents a major victory for the Sun Bowl, which had its 2020 game cancelled when El Paso was a national COVID hot spot.

The Chippewas finished the 2021 season at 8-4 (6-2 in the Mid-American Conference), with the team marking their second bowl appearance in the last two years, after taking on San Diego State in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl. No MAC team participated in bowls in 2020 due to COVID.

Central Michigan last won a bowl game in 2012, beating Western Kentucky in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit.

Washington State arrived in El Paso earlier this week for Sun Bowl festivities. The Cougars stayed committed to finding an opponent to play in the Sun Bowl, which until last season trailed only the Rose Bowl as the second-longest running bowl game in college football history. The 2020 game was the first missed Sun Bowl since 1935.

There were setbacks before CMU was selected.

SMU, Memphis and East Carolina, which had bowl games cancelled because of COVID outbreaks among their scheduled opponents, made the decision to end their seasons.

UTEP indicated too many of its players have already gone home for the Christmas break, a problem common for programs that didn't have late December bowl schedules, to enable it to apply for a waiver to play a second bowl game.

But in the end the Sun Bowl, facing the tightest of deadlines, secured Central Michigan and saved its 2021 game.

(El Paso Times, CBS Sports and yahoo contributed to this story).

