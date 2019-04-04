I think we can all agree that Andre Dillard has been, and will continue to be an elite pass blocker. pic.twitter.com/8ftvV6nUNX

The Washington State University football team presented year-end awards during its annual banquet Wednesday evening at Martin Stadium.

Senior quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named the Team MVP after he led the nation in passing at 367.6 yards per game and finished second in total offense (376.8). Minshew helped the Cougars to a program-best 11-2 record, a victory over Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl and a Top 10 final ranking.



In addition to being named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Minshew also received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, signifying the nation’s top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback.

Senior Andre Dillard and redshirt junior James Williams shared Offensive MVP honors while junior safety Jalen Thompson garnered Defensive MVP honors. Dillard was a Second-Team All-America selection by SI.com and an All-Pac-12 first team pick. He is projected by most to be a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.



Williams concluded his season leading the team with 83 receptions for four touchdowns while also rushing for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns. He concluded his Cougar career with 202 receptions, most by a running back and third-most in school history.

Thompson finished his season with 67 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and eight pass breakups, while earning All-Pac-12 honors for the second-straight season.

Redshirt junior Tristan Brock was named the Special Teams MVP as he played on all six special team units and out of all the players on special teams, he totaled the most snaps played.

Junior center Fred Mauigoa received the Mike Utley Award, given to the offensive lineman of the year. Mauigoa helped anchor an offensive line that led the nation in passing and surrendered just 13 sacks, the eighth fewest in the nation.

Senior defensive lineman Logan Tago was awarded the Leon Bender Award as the defensive lineman of the year. Tago posted 29 tackles, a team-best 10.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks en route to earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors.

Senior nickleback Hunter Dale was named the recipient of the Tim Petek Strongest Man Award. Dale had 58 tackles and five tackles-for-loss as a senior leader on the defense. Senior defensive tackle Taylor Comfort was awarded the Randal Simmons Award, named in honor of the former Cougar and Los Angeles SWAT team member who was killed in the line of duty in 2008. Comfort, who began his career as a walk-on, tallied 23 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss and two sacks during his senior year.

Running Back Keith Harrington was named the recipient of the Laurie Niemi Award, given to the senior who best depicts the courage and attitude of former Cougar assistant coach Laurie Niemi. Defensive lineman Nick Begg was given the Frank Butler Award, which goes to a senior member of the team who exemplifies the Cougar spirit made famous by Spokane booster Frank Butler.



The Cougar Inspiration Award, known as the Fred Bohler Award, was presented to senior cornerback Darrien Molton for displaying the inspiration of former athletic director and head basketball coach Fred Bohler.

Senior wide receiver Kyle Sweet was the recipient of the Captain's Award for Offense with graduate senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer receiving the Captain's Award for Defense. Both awards are presented for showing exceptional leadership throughout the season.

Junior wide receiver Brandon Arconado received the Cougar Academic Excellence Award while Scout Team Players of the Year were given to freshman wide receiver Brandon Gray and freshman linebacker Hank Pladson.

The Cougars ended their 2018 season as the first team in school history to record 11 wins, going 11-2 while playing in its fourth-straight bowl game, also a first in WSU history. The Cougars defeated Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl and finished 10th in the national rankings.

SENIOR AWARDS

Laurie Niemi Award (Cougar Courage and Attitude) – Keith Harrington

Frank Butler Award (Cougar Spirit) – Nick Begg

J. Fred Bohler Award (Cougar Inspiration) – Darrien Molton

TEAM AWARDS

Team MVP – Gardner Minshew II

Leon Bender Award (Defensive Lineman of the Year) – Logan Tago

Mike Utley Award (Offensive Lineman of the Year) – Fred Mauigoa

Tim Petek Award (Strongest Man Award) – Hunter Dale

Offensive Most Valuable Player – Andre Dillard and James Williams

Defensive Most Valuable Player – Jalen Thompson

Special Teams MVP – Tristan Brock

Randal Simmons Award (Coaches Award) – Taylor Comfort

Offense Captain Award – Kyle Sweet

Defense Captain Award – Peyton Pelluer

Cougar Academic Excellence Award – Brandon Arconado

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year – Brandon Gray

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year – Hank Pladson