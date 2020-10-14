WazzuWatch - FB: Thomas back in NCAA Transfer Portal

Six days into Washington State's preseason camp, redshirt senior defensive back Skyler Thomas is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Thomas' motivation for entering the portal - or where he intends to go - just over three weeks from the start of the Pac-12's abbreviated seven-game 2020 season is unclear. Three of the five Power 5 league have already started their seasons while the Big Ten is set to begin in two weekends.



Back in August, Thomas was in the transfer portal for about a week before pulling his name out, saying on social media that returning to Washington State was "the best option for my family and I."

Thomas hinted he generated interest from other schools during his week long stay in the portal as he thanked "all the coaches that have reached out to me this past week."

When he initially entered the portal, Thomas strongly hinted that the main reason for doing so was finding a way to play football in the fall after the Pac-12 postponed the 2020 season to the spring.

However, the Pac-12 reversed course and chose to play in the fall.



"My intentions have always been to finish my career at Washington State, they were just put on hold in response to the cancellation of this season," Thomas wrote.

Thomas started 25 of 26 games the past two seasons and finished second on the Cougars with 72 tackles in 2019. He also led the team last season with four interceptions and recovered two fumbles as well.

As a sophomore in 2018, Thomas started all 13 games at free safety and finished third on team with 76 tackles, nine in the Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State.