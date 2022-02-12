FB: Three Cougs invited to NFL Draft Combine

Three former Washignton State standouts - RB Max Borghi, OL Abraham Lucas and DB Jaylen Watson - have earned invitations to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis in early March.

The Draft Combine will held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, from March 1-7.

The NFL released Friday the list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with 36 of the 324 prospects coming from the Pac-12, the third most among all conferences.

Both Lucas and Watson boosted their draft stock at last week's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Lucas was the graded as the top pass-blocking tackle in the Pac-12 last year by Pro Football Focus.



Borghi was selected for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after to proving to be one of the most versatile backs in the country the last four years.