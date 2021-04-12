WazzuWatch - FB: Three defensive players standing out to Dickert

Washington State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Dickert spent the first five days of spring practice installing many of the components of the Cougars’ defensive package.

Saturday, Dickert finally got to see how everything pieced together as WSU scrimmaged inside the Bubble for the first time this spring.

“The first five days was a massive install,” Dickert said afterwards. “You could see them (in the fourth and fifth practices) bog down. I thought we pushed through (the first scrimmage) and played pretty clean. It wasn’t perfect. But I loved the effort, the energy and the approach of the unit.

“You’re starting to see the growth, especially with the older guys. Some of the younger guys are swimming, but it’s good for them. That’s why spring ball is so great. Our guys come ready to work every day. It’s not always perfect but the effort and energy through six practices has been phenomenal.”

Dickert said three defenders in particular have impressed him through the first six practices, one at each level of the defense: DL Ahmir Crowder, LB Travion Brown and CB Chris Jackson.

Crowder, a redshirt junior, started three games at defensive tackle last fall and finished with 8 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

“His growth from last year to this year, and his understanding of technique and his power and his hands, has been impressive,” Dickert said.

Brown appeared in three games last fall (he missed the season opener at Oregon State) and recorded six tackles and one pass breakup.

“Travion’s energy, power and leadership (has improved),” Dickert said. “He’s healthy now, so he can become the player he can be.”

Jackson transferred from Michigan State, although the NCAA has yet to rule on his request for immediate eligibility. So far, he has had a very smooth transition due in large part to similar schemes between MSU and WSU.

“Chris Jackson has been a great addition,” Dickert said. “He’s trying to figure out our system. He’s done a great job raising the level of the cornerbacks room. I’ve been impressed with him.”

Another transfer, LB Ben Wilson from TCU, is “swimming,” Dickert said. But he’s not concerned.

“That`s a good place to be,” Dickert said. “He got a ton of reps (in the scrimmage). He’s going to learn from this and get better. Get knocked down, pick himself back up and keep pushing. We’re excited about what he’s doing.”

Wilson, a senior from Lake Tapps, WA, appeared in 10 games for TCU last fall before enrolling at WSIU in January.

“Obviously, he’s a little behind some of the other guys that know the system,” Dickert said. “But he’s improving every day. He’s a smart guy that’s been working hard. He wants extra meetings and pays attention in the meeting room. I can coach those type of guys every time. I love his mentality.”

Best competition? Defensive tackle, free safety and cornerback.

“In a 4-2-5, those interior tackles have to demand double teams and zone concepts,” Dickert said. “There’s also a big battle at free safety. We moved Daniel Isom to strong safety to get him closer to the action. I love what the corners have bene doing. Right now, there are no starters. Everybody is rotating and playing on both fields.”

Halid Djibril and Hunter Escorcia are battling for the starting free safety job, Dickert said. Djibril has played mostly special teams in his career so far, while Escorcia started the final game Utah last fall as a true freshman.

NOTES:

-- Travion Brown and RJ Stone have emerged as two defensive leaders, Dickert said.

-- WSU will return to the practice field Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the seventh practice of the spring.

-- The defense collected three interceptions during Saturday’s scrimmage - Daniel Isom, Jaylen Watson and Chad Davis, Jr. all secured interception. There were also a total of four sacks on the afternoon, one each from Justin Anderson, Amir Mujahid, Carter Carlson and Quinn Roff.

