FB: Will Stribling start at outside receiver?

Washington State could have at least one freshman starter when the depth chart for Saturday night’s game against Utah State is revealed later today or Tuesday.

Six-foot-2 freshman De’Zhaun Stribling enrolled at WSU in January, participated in spring practice and has been one of the Cougars’ most impressive receivers, regardless of class, during preseason camp with numerous highlight reel catches.

As a result, don’t be surprised if Stribling is listed as a starter at outside receiver on the first depth chart of the 2021 season.

“He worked his way to that position,” Nick Rolovich said after a recent practice. “He has been consistent. He’s had a high level of effort. He comes to practice every day with a purpose, He has really gelled with the team, whether it’s freshmen or seniors. They see how he plays on the field. That earns respect.

“I’m very happy he’s here and very happy he has put himself in this position to make some plays for us this year.”-

Rolovich goes into the season looking for the offense to improve in two key areas: turnovers and mindset.

“I thought last year we were weak-minded offensively,” Rolovich said. “The mentality needed to be stronger and I think we’re moving our ways toward that. The team needed to grow together and trusting in one another and doing it for each other and being accountable to one another, not just for selfish reasons.”

NOTES:

-- After three weeks of preseason camp, Rolovich unsurprisingly said the Cougars were “ready to play somebody else.”

-- Rolovich said WSU began Utah State preparations last Wednesday.

-- As far as naming a starting quarterback, Rolovich said internally he wanted the team to know “fairly soon” but simultaneously keep the fans, media and opponents “guessing.”

-- Rolovich said WSU is “much smarter” defensively than they were a season ago. Deepest position? Linebacker and EDGE rusher.