WazzuWatch - FB: With Guarantano aboard, Rolovich eyes spring 'shootout' at QB spot

Unbelievable opportunity! Truly thankful and can’t wait to get to work! #GoCougs @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/hJV4foOqZt

Four quarterbacks. One heckuva competition in the spring.

Nick Rolovich hopes the recent addition of graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano from Tennessee produces a ‘shootout’ at the QB spot when spring practice starts in a couple of months.

Guarantano will, of course, compete with Jayden de Laura, Cammon Cooper and Gunner Cruz for the starting QB job. Incoming freshman Xavier Ward, who signed with WSU in December, will be in the QB room as well.

“What he will bring as far as mentality to the quarterback room will be a definite positive,” Rolovich said on the “Tennessee Two-A-Days” show Thursday. “We’ll have a good shootout this spring. I’m excited.”

Besides a mentality hardened by often playing in front of crowds of 100,000+ in the SEC, Guarantano’s biggest strength might be his extensive experience. He appeared in 41 games over four seasons for the Vols with 32 starts. He ranks seventh in Tennessee history in passing yards (6,174), sixth in passing touchdowns (38), seventh in completions (494) and seventh in total offense (6,122).

“We’re excited to bring Jarrett on,” Rolovich said. “I think it’s a great fit for both sides. We’re bringing in a young man that has played a lot of football in a tough environment where he was the biggest show. He’s had his ups and downs. He’ll get a fresh start.

“He’s seen a lot of concepts. He has a high football IQ. He comes from a football family. There will be some adjustments, but he’s willing. The biggest thing for him is to get here and meet his teammates and start planning on what we’re going to do with the 2021 season.”

Guarantano’s biggest adjustment will come in having to make post-snap adjustments, something he didn’t have to do in Tennessee’s pro-style attack. Rolovich prides himself on scrutinizing the quarterbacks (and every other player) closely, evaluating ‘every play, every catch, every drop.’

He has 44 practices before WSU’s first 2021 game against Utah State at Martin Stadium on Sept. 4 to master the system.

“There isn’t a lot to it, but there’s a lot to get good at,” Rolovich said. “Especially in the wide receiver-quarterback realm. They need to spend as much time together throwing routes and learning each other’s body language and seeing coverages.”

Guarantano is one of three scholarship transfers to join WSU since the end of the 2020 season, joining cornerback Chris Jackson (Michigan State) and Sumner, WA native Ben Wilson (TCU) on the Palouse.

“We were looking at the (transfer) portal and seeing who fits,” Rolovich said. “We knew what we were looking for and what we needed as far as elevating the (QB) room and creating competition. Jarrett checked a lot of the boxes.

“I like his toughness. I like his class, respect and how he handles himself off the field. He’s real man of character. That’s good to be around.”

