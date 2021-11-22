FB: Woods named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Arizona, the conference office announced Monday.

Woods made a game-high 12 tackles, 1.5 for loss, forced a fumble and picked off a pass in the 44-18 win over Arizona on senior night, also clinching bowl eligibility for the Cougars.



All 12 tackles came in the second and third quarters as WSU outscored the Wildcats 30-10 and the graduate from San Diego recorded his fourth straight double-digit tackle effort, pushing his season tackle total to 96, second-most in the Pac-12.

Woods’ 1.5 tackles-for-loss pushed his career TFL total to 36, passing Peyton Pelluer and Rien Long for seventh-most in WSU history while his forced fumble was his tenth career forced fumble, most in WSU history.



Woods recorded his 16th career double-digit effort to push his career tackle total to 315, most among active Pac-12 players and fourth-most in WSU history.

Woods earns his third career Pac-12 weekly accolade (2017, USC and 2018, Arizona) and WSU’s seventh Pac-12 weekly accolade of the season; Travell Harris (ST, Portland State), Brennan Jackson (DL, at Cal), George Hicks III (DEF, Oregon State), Liam Ryan (OL, Oregon State), Brennan Jackson, DL, Stanford) and Ron Stone Jr. (DL, at Arizona State) the most in a season since WSU earned eight awards in 2017.