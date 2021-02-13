WazzuWatch - FB: WR Calvin enters transfer portal; Hector suspended

After long thoughts and prayers... Recruitment now back open. All Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/zXszFkh5TL

Washington State has lost another major contributor on offense.

Junior wide receiver Jamire Calvin has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced Friday night. In four games last season, Calvin caught 17 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdowns.

For his career, Calvin had 92 receptions for 980 yards and 5 touchdowns. He originally signed with WSU in 2017 under the previous coaching staff to play receiver in the Air Raid.

He missed the entire 2019 season with a serious foot injury suffered before the start of spring practice.



Calvin said in his message posted on social media that entering the transfer portal "was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make."

Calvin's departure opens up a spot in the wide receiver rotation, and several players are expected to compete for that spot during spring practice. At this point, only Renard Bell and Travell Harris, last season's top two receivers from a production standpoint (combined 62 receptions for 677 yards and 4 TD), look to have jobs secured.



In another blow, freshman defensive back Ayden Hector has been suspended for violation of team rules. He started two of the three games he played in last season and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after recovering two fumbles and recording an interception against Oregon.