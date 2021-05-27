FB: WR Cedrick Pellum intends to enter transfer portal

Washington State is losing another young wide receiver.

Cedrick Pellum, a 2020 signee from Dallas, Tex. who did not appear in a game last fall, has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. As of mid-Thursday morning, his name was not yet in the portal, according to Rivals.com.



Pellum signed with WSU out of James Madison High School in Dallas. As a senior, he was named District 6-3A honorable mention after catching 31 passes for 545 yards. he helped JMHS to a 9-3 record and second round showing in the Class 3A playoffs.

