FB: WR Joey Hobert enters transfer portal

After catching 15 passes in 2021, rising sophomore wide receiver Joey Hobert was expected to see an increased role in Washington State's passing game in 2022.



But now he won't after entering the transfer portal.

Hobert announced his intent to enter the transfer portal late Thursday morning. He is now one of more than a dozen former Cougar players to enter the transfer portal since early November.

Another former WSU player signed with a FCS program on Wednesday. Safety/nickel Halid Djibril signed with Tarleton State.

