FB: WR Renard Bell suffers season-ending torn ACL injury

One of Washington State's senior wide receivers won't be playing in 2021.

Renard Bell announced on social media Friday afternoon that he suffered a torn ACL injury and had undergone surgery, prematurely ending his season. He vowed to return in 2022 when he'd be a rare seventh-year senior.

Bell said he "completely tore" his ACL and has already undergone surgery for the injury and started his rehabilitation process.

Bell joined the Cougars in 2016 and redshirted that season. He caught 114 passes between 2017-19 before making 33 receptions for 347 yards in 2020. Since last fall didn't count for eligibility purposes, Bell has one more year to play, presuming the NCAA grants him the medical waiver.