FB: WSU announces preseason camp practice schedule

Washington State will begin its preseason camp practice schedule on Friday, Aug. 6 with a morning workout at Rogers Practice Field. The first of 25 fall camp practices will lead into WSU’s season-opener Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. Utah State at Gesa Field.

Per NCAA rules pertaining to acclimation, the Cougars begin with helmets-only practices the first two days of fall camp before adding shoulder pads on Day 3. The first practice in full pads will take place Thursday, Aug. 12.



Every practice through Aug. 22 will be held in the morning. The Cougars are scheduled to scrimmage twice - Sat., Aug. 14 and Sat., Aug. 21. WSU players will be off on Sundays.



All media interviews with Head Coach Nick Rolovich, members of the coaching staff and student-athletes will be conducted each day after practice on Rogers Practice Field.

The Cougars’ season opener against Utah State is set for an 8 p.m. PT start on the Pac-12 Network.

Below is the practice schedule through Sunday, Aug. 22, for the WSU football team. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

DATE TIME

Fri., Aug. 6 8:15 a.m.

Sat., Aug. 7 8:15 a.m.

Sun., Aug. 8 Off

Mon., Aug. 9 8:45 a.m.

Tue., Aug. 10 8:15 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 11 8:15 a.m.

Thurs., Aug. 12 8:15 a.m.

Fri., Aug. 13 8:15 a.m.

Sat., Aug. 14 9:15 a.m. (Scrimmage #1)

Sun., Aug. 15 Off

Mon., Aug. 16 8:45 a.m.

Tue., Aug. 17 8:15 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 18 8:15 a.m.

Thurs., Aug. 19 8:15 a.m.

Fri., Aug. 20 8:15 a.m.

Sat., Aug. 21 9:15 a.m. (Scrimmage #2)

Sun., Aug. 22 Off