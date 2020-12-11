WazzuWatch - FB: WSU-Cal Preview

Saturday’s home game against Cal has been moved to @CFBONFOX and will kick off at 1 pm! #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/NDX7VijK1y

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich acknowledges his team had a meltdown in falling behind by four touchdowns in the first quarter of a loss at Southern California.

The challenge is to avoid another collapse when California visits Pullman on Saturday night.

Morale this week has been “much better than I thought it would be,” Rolovich said. "They didn't like getting embarrassed.''

Washington State (1-2) will face a California (1-3) team that is coming off a 21-17 upset of Oregon in Berkeley that knocked the Ducks from the Top 25.

The game Saturday will be Washington State’s first December home game since the 2010 Apple Cup and also the school’s latest regular-season game since the 1929 football season. The forecast is for wet and chilly conditions.

Normally potent Washington State has struggled to score recently. The Cougars have been outscored 81-42 in their past two games. They have had particular problems with California, scoring just 36 point in their last three outings against the Bears.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox cautioned that Washington State is unlikely to suffer another early collapse as they did against USC last Sunday, falling behind 28-0 in the first quarter.

"That was not indicative of the team they have,'' Wilcox said.

Because the Cougars no longer employ the Air Raid, since Rolovich has installed a run-and-shoot that features more runs, Wilcox said Cal must adjust to a different type of offensive attack from WSU.

Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura looks to bounce back from a subpar performance against the Trojans when he threw a pair of first quarter interceptions. In three games, de Laura has completed 60.4 percent of his passes (61-101) for 682 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

“The offense is not the same offense,'' Wilcox said. ”They've got some good backs. It's a difficult offense to defend.''

Defensively, WSU has struggled to stop opponents on third down and have allowed too many big plays in the passing game. Opponents have converted 55.3 percent of their third down opportunities (21-38) and are averaging 11.4 yards per reception and 307.7 passing yards per game. Opponents have scored 10 touchdowns through the air in the first three games.

California (1-3) is hoping to keep the momentum going after a 21-17 upset over preseason conference favorites Oregon in Berkley last weekend. Despite the lowly record, Cal has looked better of late since their disastrous 24-point defeat to UCLA in the season opener, losing by a combined four points to both Oregon State and Stanford before last weekend's upset victory.

Cal's offense has yet to find its footing this season and is dead last in the conference in total offense with just 319.5 yards per game. Little has worked consistently as the Bears are 10th in the Pac-12 in passing, averaging just 192.8 passing yards per game, and second to last in rushing at 126.8 yards per game.

BORGHI BACK? The Cougars may be getting their best offensive player back for Saturday’s game. Running back Max Borghi returned to practice last week but didn’t travel with the team to Los Angeles. After two full weeks of practice, Borghi might play against the Golden Bears. Borghi rushed for 817 yards and caught 86 passes for 597 yards last season, but he has yet to play this year because of a back injury. "He is progressing,” Rolovich said. “Just him being out there raises everyone.”

DOMINANT DENG: California's Kuony Deng was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Oregon. Deng forced a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles in Cal territory that were both recovered by Cal to end potential go-ahead drives. The two forced fumbles were the first of his Cal career. Deng added a team-high eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks while helping to hold an Oregon team that had been averaging a Pac-12-best 38.5 points per game coming into the contest to less than half that.

CRUZ AND COOP: Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura is expected to start his fourth consecutive game for the Cougars but backups Cammon Cooper and Gunner Cruz need to be ready in case he struggles. Cooper and Cruz saw the first game action of their careers against USC. “He got outside the system a little bit,” Rolovich said of de Laura's struggles last weekend. “The receivers did not have their best day.” Cruz was 5 of 7 for 34 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper was 3 of 3 for 22 yards.

COLD WEATHER: Wilcox is not worried about playing in temperatures expected to be in the high 20s on Saturday night. “We are not talking about minus-10,” Wilcox said. “We are going to make the most of it.” “Both teams will be playing in the elements,” he said. “Our guys will be excited to experience that.” There is a chance of snow, which would be Cal's first game in snow since a 1996 contest in Pullman.

THE SERIES: Cal leads the all-time series 47-28-5 and has won 12 of the last 15 games against Washington State.