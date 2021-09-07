FB: WSU will require proof of vaccination, masks at home games in Oct.

WSU Athletics, in alignment with our football partners in the State of Washington, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies, will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for fans 12 years of age and older, beginning with home contests at Gesa Field in the month of October.



Those who are not vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Additional details will be communicated at a later date.



In the interim, effective immediately, WSU Athletics will mandate masks for all fans in attendance at Gesa Field, regardless of vaccination status. This will include both indoor and outdoor seating at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.