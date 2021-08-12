FBL Lucas named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas was named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Thursday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process, which explains our hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE.



The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 total players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds this year’s NFL Draft. The 106 figure represents 41% of the NFL Draft.



This year’s game will be held February 5, 2022 and broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN and NFL Network hosts a daily recap show each evening in primetime.

Last month, Lucas was one of 80 interior linemen (offense and defense) named to the Outland Trophy Watch List for the award given to the nation’s top interior lineman. The redshirt-senior received the same recognition prior to the last two seasons.

Lucas, a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, started all four games at right tackle for the Cougars in 2020 and was rated the fourth-best offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



The Everett, Wash. native started all 13 games at right tackle in 2019 and was rated the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by PFF College.



Lucas, who earned Freshman All-America honors by the USA Today in 2018, was rated the fourth-best overall offensive tackle in the country by PFF College last season and earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honor following the win over Oregon State where he played every offensive snap and did not allow a sack in 70 pass attempts that saw WSU throw for 606 yards and six touchdowns.

The last Cougar to participate in the Senior Bowl was quarterback Anthony Gordon in 2020.