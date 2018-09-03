LARAMIE, Wyo. – Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew dropped back to pass 57 times in Saturday’s 41-19 season-opening victory for the Cougars at Wyoming.

Number of sacks by Wyoming: 0.

Number of quarterback pressures by Wyoming: 0.

Essentially, the Cougars’ new look offensive line (three first-time starters) pitched a shutout in Mason Miller’s first game as Clay McGuire’s successor overseeing the offensive line.

Even Wyoming coach Craig Bohl marveled at the WSU offensive line’s elite level performance on the road in a season opener.

“We had a really hard time generating pass rush with four guys,” Bohl said. “They got us off-balance a little bit early with some aspects of the running game. We were never able to generate any real pressure with the four-man rush. We went to some pressure stuff, but that left some of our young corners on an island. We knew they had great skill players.”

Wyoming had four sacks and one quarterback pressure against New Mexico State a week earlier, and questions persisted throughout the week how WSU would handle Wyoming’s aggressive pass rush.

Turns out, pretty well.

“Their offensive line did a phenomenal job against our defense,” Bohl said. “And their quarterback was ready to go. Washington State has some outstanding wide receivers and it was going to be important so as not to tax our defensive backfield for our defensive front to create some pressure. We have some good pass rushers, but rarely were we able to generate pressure.”

Mike Leach gave a thumbs up to the Cougar offensive line’s outing, but added there are still some kinks to work out.

“We had some communication issues at times,” Leach said. “But generally for a first game and some new faces, they did a good job.”

Standing upright all afternoon long and keeping his jersey relatively clean was a major factor in WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew completing 38-of-57 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming into the game, the biggest concern for Miller was settling on a starter at right guard. The depth chart listed Robert Valencia and Josh Watson as co-starters.

Watson got the nod even though Valencia got the majority of first-team snaps throughout preseason camp.

“They both do a good job and they competed every week,” Leach said. “They’re both very important parts of the rotation and both have some versatility as far as playing other positions.”

Watson was one of three WSU offensive lineman to make their first career starts on Saturday in Laramie. The others two were Liam Ryan (LG) and Abraham Lucas (LT). Left tackle Andre Dillard and center Frederick Mauigoa are entrenched at their spots.

NOTES:

-- With 10 receptions Saturday, James Williams now has 81 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns since the beginning of last season. He was WSU’s leading pass catcher a year ago with 71 catches. Saturday marked his fifth career game with 10+ receptions. He scored a rushing TD and a pass receiving TD. “He was more consistent than some of our other guys on offense early,” Leach said.

-- New punter Oscar Draguicevich averaged an impressive 51.7 yards on three punt Saturday, including a 60-yarder. “He boomed it quite a long way,” Leach said. Field goal kicker Blake Mazza was 2-for-2 on field goals from 24 and 41 yards. The major special teams blemish was the poor punt snap that produced a safety for Wyoming. There were also a couple of penalties on special team. “We have to play cleaner,” WSU special teams coordinator Matt Brock said Sunday. “With as much drill work as we do, I thought we would be cleaner. We’ll keep working and hopefully make a big jump this week. Blake did step up on Saturday. The whole operation from snap to hold to kick was good overall.”

-- RUSH linebackers Dominick Silvels and Willie Taylor III both recorded their first career sacks on Saturday. Silvels finished with six tackles, second highest on the team, and a team-high two tackles for loss. Taylor forced a fumble. “Since this was their first time playing a lot of snaps in a game, they were pretty good,” RUSH linebackers coach Matt Brock said Sunday. “But there are a lot of little things like alignments and having your eyes where they’re supposed to be that we have to correct this week. The more experience they get, those things will be easier. Hopefully, we can get that corrected this week. I was encouraged by what I saw, though.”

-- Like the entire WSU offense, sophomore receiver Jamire Calvin was sluggish in the second quarter. But he came out for the second half firing on all cylinders, collecting three receptions for 27 yards over the final 30 minutes. “We picked up the pace a lot,” Calvin said. “We were a lot quicker getting on the ball and calling plays. We had a better connection with our quarterback in the second half. Things fell in place. We definitely wanted to make a statement. We know people had some doubts about us.”