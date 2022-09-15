Football notes: WSU looking to close out nonconference play undefeated
This weekend marks the end of the nonconference slate for the Cougars as they welcome the Colorado State Rams into Pullman.
WSU (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) has not played Colorado State (0-2, 0-0 MW) since the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, which Cougars fans unfortunately remember as a heartbreaking 48-45 loss.
INJURY UPDATE
Head coach Jake Dickert said Wednesday morning that cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown and wide receiver Robert Ferrel will be “game-time decisions” for Saturday.
Langford Jr. went down early last week against Wisconsin with an ankle injury that had him in a boot in the third quarter, if he is unable to go on Saturday, it will be up to cornerback Chris Jackson to step up.
Lee being potentially sidelined for this Saturday's game will be one of the bigger holes to fill, immediately making his presence known in the secondary. The Cougars will have to rely on redshirt freshman Jaden Hicks if Lee is not able to go on Saturday.
Ferrel has been waiting to make his WSU debut after transferring from Incarnate Word to WSU in the offseason, and he might have to wait another week to be introduced in this offense, even though the offense has still yet to click cohesively.
OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION
After last week’s game, one highlight brought to the forefront was the introduction of the tight end position to WSU for the first time since 2011.
And with that, came the first reception for a tight end as well.
Tight end Billy Riviere, the sophomore transfer from North Dakota, set up the Cougs’ first touchdown last week off of a 38-yard reception from Cam Ward.
Riviere said it doesn’t feel real, hauling in the first reception at the tight end position for the Cougs since 2011.
“It’s pretty crazy, but it’s one catch and we got a lot more to improve within the tight end room,” Riviere said. “We got bigger aspirations.”
DEFENSIVE MINDSET
The game plan defensively is going to change this week compared to matchup against the Badgers, with a focus on stopping the pass and the Air Raid that Colorado State runs.
Defensive lineman Amir Mujahid said the mindset has not changed, even though the style of play the opponent brings will.
“We have to earn the right to pass-rush,” Mujahid said. “I feel like stopping the run is most important, and then the pass-rush.”
WSU hopes to have Jordan Lee and Derrick Langford Jr. to stop the Air Raid offense of the Rams to secure the victory and start 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.
The Cougars have opened up as a 17-point favorite for Saturday’s contest against Colorado State.
Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. PST on the Pac-12 Network from Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.