This weekend marks the end of the nonconference slate for the Cougars as they welcome the Colorado State Rams into Pullman. WSU (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) has not played Colorado State (0-2, 0-0 MW) since the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, which Cougars fans unfortunately remember as a heartbreaking 48-45 loss.

INJURY UPDATE

Head coach Jake Dickert said Wednesday morning that cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown and wide receiver Robert Ferrel will be “game-time decisions” for Saturday. Langford Jr. went down early last week against Wisconsin with an ankle injury that had him in a boot in the third quarter, if he is unable to go on Saturday, it will be up to cornerback Chris Jackson to step up. Lee being potentially sidelined for this Saturday's game will be one of the bigger holes to fill, immediately making his presence known in the secondary. The Cougars will have to rely on redshirt freshman Jaden Hicks if Lee is not able to go on Saturday. Ferrel has been waiting to make his WSU debut after transferring from Incarnate Word to WSU in the offseason, and he might have to wait another week to be introduced in this offense, even though the offense has still yet to click cohesively.

OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION

After last week’s game, one highlight brought to the forefront was the introduction of the tight end position to WSU for the first time since 2011. And with that, came the first reception for a tight end as well. Tight end Billy Riviere, the sophomore transfer from North Dakota, set up the Cougs’ first touchdown last week off of a 38-yard reception from Cam Ward. Riviere said it doesn’t feel real, hauling in the first reception at the tight end position for the Cougs since 2011. “It’s pretty crazy, but it’s one catch and we got a lot more to improve within the tight end room,” Riviere said. “We got bigger aspirations.”

DEFENSIVE MINDSET