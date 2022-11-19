Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, who transferred after two years at Washington State, made that very clear in his postgame press conference appearance last Saturday.

After the Cougars looked dominant against Stanford and Arizona State in the last couple of games, they look to continue the momentum in their final road game of the regular season when they travel to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) are coming off their biggest win in a very long time, defeating then-No. 12 UCLA on the road to disrupt the conference race.

Arizona remains in must-win mode regarding bowl eligibility with two games left to earn the two wins they need. While the Wildcats are fighting for bowl eligibility, the Cougars (6-4, 3-4) have already stamped their postseason ticket again, and after a dominant defensive performance throughout the first half against Arizona State last Saturday look to keep the momentum going into next week.

Head coach Jake Dickert got to work with de Laura while he was under former WSU head coach Nick Rolovich and after being promoted to head coach during the firing of Rolovich. Dickert knows what kind of player de Laura is and what he can bring to the table against his defense.

“I’ve always been really impressed with what Jayden can do. I appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Dickert said. “Sometimes, change is good for everybody.”

At Arizona, de Laura has passed for a career-high 3,128 yards, 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

This game may be personal to de Laura, but Dickert wants it to be business as usual for his side.

“Our focus is what we need to do to get better, period. Anything else is a distraction to the mission,” Dickert said. “We’re playing an Arizona team.”

Injury update

Dickert said in his press conference Monday that slot wide receiver Robert Ferrel and strong safety Jordan Lee ‘should be out there in some capacity this week’, regarding them potentially making a return to the field Saturday morning.

“We’ll see where we can get them to on Saturday,” Dickert said.

Dickert said after Wednesday’s practice that Lee will be a true game-time decision.

Dickert added that RG Ma’ake Fifita’s injury against the Sun Devils this past Saturday was not ‘anything major,' with a potential return on Saturday for him being possible while being very limited at practice. He added after Wednesday’s practice that Fifita will be a game-time decision for Saturday against Arizona. If Fifita is unable to go, Dickert said that redshirt sophomore Quinn McCarthy will start in place of Fifita at right guard.

Dickert said senior wide receiver Renard Bell will be ready to go on Saturday after missing the past four games due to an injury, but he will be used in a ‘little bit of a lesser role’.

Dickert also said redshirt senior DT Christian Mejia had a shoulder injury the past week and had a limited snap count against the Sun Devils and will be full strength for Saturday.

Offensive attack vs. struggling Arizona defense

Once again, the Cougars are facing a defense very similar to not only Stanford but also Arizona State in regard to struggling against the run. The Wildcats allow 218.8 rushing yards a game, while totaling an average of 37.2 points allowed and 472.2 total yards allowed, which is one of the worst total defenses in the conference.

The defense for Arizona allowed at least 45 points in four straight games before beating UCLA and holding them to under 30 points.

“It kind of does make me excited,” running back Nakia Watson said. “We kind of go out with the same mentality every week.”

Defensive mindset vs. high-scoring Arizona offense

The way Arizona wins football games is with its high-powered offense, led by de Laura, but also on the ground with junior running back Michael Wiley and the dominant receiving corps with junior wide receiver Jacob Cowing and five-star freshman wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian.

“We’re playing against the Arizona Wildcats, we know their electric offense,” junior edge rushing Brennan Jackson said. “We know they’ve got a really good scrambling quarterback and we need to be able to shut that down.”

Dickert talked about how the secondary will definitely be challenged in the final two games of the regular season against good passing offenses, but sophomore DB Chau Smith-Wade and senior DB Derrick Langford Jr. stepped up last week for this team and Dickert looks to see similar results.

“I think it’s everything,” Dickert said. “When they get singled up out there, they’re going to handle the job.”

Game info

The Cougars are a 4-point favorite on the road against the Arizona Wildcats this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST from Arizona Stadium and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 networks.