#CFLKickoff is HERE! Let’s get you ready for the 2019 season | https://t.co/ws9gaQA1nQ pic.twitter.com/Q2eo3KgmR9

The 2019 Canadian Football League campaign opened Thursday night with four former Washington State standouts on team rosters:

Ivan McLennan - Calgary

Jamal Morrow - Saskatchewan (Practice Squad)

Marcellus Pippins - Montreal (Practice Squad)

Devonte McClain Montreal

The former WSU player most established in the CFL is McLennan, who signed with Montreal in 2017 and played 11 games with the Alouettes. The following season he played 18 games for the BC Lions and collected 16 tackles. He signed with Calgary as a free agent in February and is going into his third CFL season.



Morrow signed with Saskatchewan in April shortly before the start of training camp. He concluded his WSU career in 2017.





