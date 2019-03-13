Four-star WR LV Bunkley-Shelton looks to Big 10 trip
Lavon Bunkley-Shelton has been routinely talking to Ohio State’s coaching staff so getting to campus is a top priority for the four-star receiver.The Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout is not sure of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news