Easop Winston Jr. caught the football over his shoulder, made a couple of sweet moves to shed a defender, and completed an 89-yard touchdown play that lifted Washington State to a come from behind 28-24 Homecoming victory over Utah Saturday in front of 30,088 delirious fans at Martin Stadium.

Winston said he could hear the roar of the crowd as he made the catch late in the fourth quarter, and had only one thought on his mind.

"I just had to get in the end zone," Winston said. "Just get in the end zone."

The long TD reception was Winston’s team-high fifth of the season. He finished the game with four catches for 327 yards, giving him 22 receptions and 327 receiving yards on the season.

“It was kind of a routine play to Easop, but then he made the defender miss,” Mike Leach said afterwards. “They were in man coverage, so we went up and hit Easop”.

It was also the longest TD catch by a WSU player since Vince Mayle’s 90-yard TD reception against California in 2014.

After Winston scored with 4:14 left in the game, Utah had one last chance to score. But the Utes turned the ball over on downs after a penalty-plagued nine-play possession and Washington State won its 10th consecutive home game.

Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) shredded the nation's No. 1 defense for 445 total yards.

Utah (2-2, 0-2) was coming off a bye week. The Utes defense came in allowing just 12.3 points and 204 yards per game.

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 31 of 56 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for his second rushing touchdown of the season.

"This game was all about resiliency," Minshew said, after the Cougars were shut out for most of the second half. Minshew has now thrown for 300+ yards in five straight games.

Through five games, Minshew has completed 67.8 percent of his passes (185-273) for 1,992 yards and 14 touchdown with four interceptions.

Minshew said he saw that Winston, who caught four passes for 115 yards, drew just one defender on the play that produced the winning touchdown.

"I saw they were one on one with a guy who is pretty much unguardable one on one," Minshew said.

After the catch, "I was waiting for him to get caught and he never did," Minshew said.

Kyle Sweet led all WSU receivers with six receptions for 59 yards. Dezmon Patmon had 5 catches for 112 yards, his first career 100-yard receiving game.

“I have to give all the credit to Gardner,” Sweet said. “He’s the one putting the ball where it needs to be. And the offensive line did its job. I can’t say enough how much I respect this offensive line and Gardner. He works his butt off every day. He’s a gamer.”

Utah managed only 106 yards and one field goal in the second half.

"Our defense studded up in the second half," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "One big play and that was obviously the back breaker. We did a lot of positive things that were negated by penalties. This team has a lot of character, a lot of heart. They'll come back ready to go to work on Monday."

Washington State marched to the Utah 17 on the opening drive, but Minshew was intercepted by Corrion Ballard near the end zone to end the scoring threat.

On the ensuing series, Utah's Britain Covey appeared to fumble after catching a pass and the ball was recovered by Washington State. But safety Skyler Thomas was called for targeting and ejected from the game and Utah retained the ball at midfield. Quarterback Tyler Huntley ran up the middle for 24 yards and a 7-0 Utah lead.

Minshew threw a short touchdown pass to Tay Martin on the next series to tie the score.

Zach Moss ran for a 6-yard touchdown to put Utah ahead. Minshew bootlegged 10 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 14-14 with 11:47 left in the second quarter.

After Utah's first punt, Minshew fired a 65-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Dezmon Patmon, who caught the ball near midfield and ran untouched into the end zone to give WSU a 21-14 lead.

Utah tied the score at 21-21 on Huntley's 1-yard plunge, and that stood at halftime.

The defenses took over in the second half as the two offenses combined for just 10 points.

“Our defense really rose up in the fourth quarter,” Leach said. “They had two late drives where we got them off the field. We played with a lot of energy and intensity and low pads. We affected their quarterback at key times. I’m proud of the way our defense adjusted to what they were doing and how they played in the fourth quarter.”

Matt Gay kicked a 41-yard field goal on the Utes’ first possession of the third quarter to put Utah ahead 24-21. However, Utah did little on offense the rest of the way their final five possessions ended with four punts and a turnover on downs with 50 seconds remaining.

Their final drive was sabotaged by false start and holding penalties.

Blake Mazza tried a 52-yard field goal on the next series for WSU, but it was blocked by Maxs Tupai.

In the fourth, Minshew lofted an 89-yard touchdown pass to Winston to take a 28-24 lead with 4:14 left. Utah turned the ball over on downs with 50 seconds left when Huntley's pass fell short on fourth-and-20.

THE TAKEAWAY: Washington State has won 10 straight home games, dating to its latest home loss in 2016. It's the Cougars' longest streak since winning nine in a row from 1941-46 (there was no football in 1943-44 because of the war). "Protecting our home is one of our big things," said WSU defensive lineman Will Rodgers.

UTAH RUNS: Utah running back Zack Moss rushed for 106 yards and quarterback Huntley ran for 88 yards. But the Utes managed only 118 yards through the air.

PERFECT PEYTON: Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer led all players with 13 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. The sack was huge, forcing Utah to punt on its second-to-last possession. "It was a special feeling," Pelluer said. "Hearing the crowd erupt." Pelluer appeared in his 46th career game for WSU, five short of the school record of 51 games held by Gabe Marks and Daniel Ekuale.

UP NEXT: Washington State plays at Oregon State next Saturday. 6 p.m. PT kickoff on Pac-12 Network.