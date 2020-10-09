Freshman Hobert impresses in first preseason camp practice
Nick Rolovich didn’t hesitate when asked which true freshmen - if any - impressed him during the first practice of preseason camp Friday.Rolovich’s lightning quick response? “Joey Hobert.”The Lader...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news