Washington State got off to a hot start Saturday, continuing its offensive momentum from last week against Stanford into its home game with Arizona State.

Bowl eligibility was on the line for the Cougars with only a few opportunities left to punch their postseason ticket, and they left no doubt about it with a dominating 28-18 win in which the defense completely stalled the Sun Devils’ offense all game.

Arizona State didn't even convert a third down until the third quarter after Washington State jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, improving to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12.

Running back Nakia Watson was the star again for the Cougars, rushing 20 times for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 42 receiving yards.

That gives him 282 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two games since returning from injury.

The Cougars defense was every bit as good, meanwhile.

The unit made its presence felt early, starting off with a huge sack and forced fumble by edge rusher Brennan Jackson on the opening possession for the Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5), resulting in a loss of 25 yards to the ASU 1. The Cougars held Arizona State to 333 yards with most of that production coming in the fourth quarter.

The Sun Devils didn't score until the final minute of the third quarter and tacked on two fourth quarter touchdowns, including one in the final minute of the game.

Washington State has now won back-to-back games after dropping three straight and has clinched bowl eligibility for the second-straight season under head coach Jake Dickert.