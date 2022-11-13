News More News
Game Breakdown: Cougars bowl eligible and building momentum again

Nakia Watson rushed for 3 touchdowns Saturday in Washington State's win over Arizona State.
Kuria Pounds
Staff writer

Washington State got off to a hot start Saturday, continuing its offensive momentum from last week against Stanford into its home game with Arizona State.

Bowl eligibility was on the line for the Cougars with only a few opportunities left to punch their postseason ticket, and they left no doubt about it with a dominating 28-18 win in which the defense completely stalled the Sun Devils’ offense all game.

Arizona State didn't even convert a third down until the third quarter after Washington State jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, improving to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12.

Running back Nakia Watson was the star again for the Cougars, rushing 20 times for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 42 receiving yards.

That gives him 282 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two games since returning from injury.

The Cougars defense was every bit as good, meanwhile.

The unit made its presence felt early, starting off with a huge sack and forced fumble by edge rusher Brennan Jackson on the opening possession for the Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5), resulting in a loss of 25 yards to the ASU 1. The Cougars held Arizona State to 333 yards with most of that production coming in the fourth quarter.

The Sun Devils didn't score until the final minute of the third quarter and tacked on two fourth quarter touchdowns, including one in the final minute of the game.

Washington State has now won back-to-back games after dropping three straight and has clinched bowl eligibility for the second-straight season under head coach Jake Dickert.

Scoring summary

First quarter

6:31, WSU: Nakia Watson 2-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 7-0

3:59, WSU: Leyton Smithson 2-yard pass from Cam Ward (Blocked PAT), WSU 13-0

Second quarter

7:43, WSU: Nakia Watson 5-yard run (Cam Ward to Leyton Smithson 2-point conversion) WSU 21-0

0:03, WSU: Nakia Watson 2-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 28-0

Third quarter

0:51, ASU: Emory Jones 47-yard pass to Jalin Conyers (Emory Jones two-point failed), WSU 28-6

Fourth quarter

4:10, ASU: Xazavian Valladay 1-yard run (Emory Jones two-point failed), WSU 28-12

0:57, ASU: Emory Jones 9-yard pass to Elijhah Badger (Emory Jones two-point failed), WSU 28-18

Turning point

Edge rusher Brennan Jackson laying out ASU QB Trenton Bourguet for the sack and fumble on the opening possession, resulting in a 25-yard loss to the Sun Devils' 1 to set up a punt and prime field possession for the Cougars. That set the immediate tone for the rest of the game defensively for the Cougars. He came unblocked from the left side and forced the fumble on Bourguet’s blindside. This play defensively didn’t turn the game in any way but paved the way for what would be a very defensive game for this Cougar team.

Cougars offensive player of the game

Running back Nakia Watson

Nakia Watson once again proved to be the true difference-maker, with collecting 116 yards and 3 first-half touchdowns. The offense for the Cougars literally ran through Watson, with another impressive performance after his game last week against Stanford.

Cougars defensive player of the game

DBs Derrick Langford Jr. and Chau Smith-Wade

Collectively, this defense played some really good football, but in particular, senior defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. along with sophomore defensive back Chau Smith-Wade really shut down ASU's passing attack, making it very difficult for the Sun Devils to convert on third down. Smith-Wade also intercepted Bourguet, while Langford almost had one off of ASU QB Emory Jones, but an offsides penalty negated the turnover.

Cougars play of the game

Brennan Jackson’s sack-and-fumble definitely blew the roof off of Martin Stadium and electrified the defense to carry over the momentum from last week’s dominant effort against Stanford. Jackson came off the edge untouched and absolutely laid out Bourguet, which almost ended up being a scoop-and-score or a safety, but the Sun Devils recovered the fumble at their own 1-yard line.

Why Washington State won

The defense continuing its impressive performance from last week into this week was the main story, being able to shut down a capable offense in Arizona State that put 36 points in a loss to UCLA last week. Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay did manage 134 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, but without a strong passing attack from the Sun Devils, it was all WSU from the start.

The offense deserves much credit as well, being able to score after a opening drive fail, using the ground game with Watson to move the ball down the field, while sophomore quarterback Cam Ward looked comfortable enough in and out of the pocket to dial up some throws. This wasn’t as perfect as last week, but it was definitely a clean game for an improving offense that seems to be getting better and better.

What it means for the Cougars

Washington State will now be bowl eligible for another season and doesn’t have to worry about clinching eligibility within the final two games of the regular season. The Cougars look to have plenty of momentum ending the regular season strong and can finish even stronger with a bowl game up on the schedule.

The Cougars will now travel down to Arizona to face the Wildcats in their final road game of the season next Saturday. They are bowl eligible and will look forward to hearing where they will play after their season finale against the Huskies in Pullman.

Stats

Passing

Cam Ward: 22 of 37, 219 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

Nakia Watson: 20 carries for 116 yards, 3 TDs

Jaylen Jenkins: 7 carries for 43 yards

Dylan Paine: 1 carry for 6 yards

Receiving

De’Zhaun Stribling: 5 catches for 64 yards

Donovan Ollie: 3 catches for 26 yards

Robert Ferrel: 3 catches for 16 yards

Leyton Smithson: 3 catches for 10 yards, 1 TD

Nakia Watson: 2 catches for 42 yards

Anderson Grover: 2 catches for 27 yards

Lincoln Victor: 2 catches for 22 yards

Orion Peters: 1 catch for 11 yards

Billy Riviere III: 1 catch for 1 yard

Defense

Daiyan Henley: 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Sam Lockett II: 6 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit

Jaden Hicks: 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss

Brennan Jackson: 5 tackles (1 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Derrick Langford Jr.: 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 pass-breakups

Chau Smith-Wade: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass-breakup

