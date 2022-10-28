What a first half. That’s all you can really say.

Despite playing a Utah team that was surprisingly without starting quarterback Cam Rising, Washington State committed enough miscues, penalties and costly plays offensively to fall behind by a touchdown at halftime in Pullman.

The Cougars tried to climb themselves back into the game in the second half, but some controversial calls, a sluggish offense continued to hinder the struggling squad as No. 14 Utah escaped the Palouse with a 21-17 victory.

What can you say about the first half? Offensively, the ground game wasn't getting any movement, the pass game stalled, except one drive when quarterback Cam Ward threw a dart to wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling up the sideline. The defense lost EDGE rusher Brennan Jackson in the first half off of a targeting call and ejection, which led to Utah's go-ahead score at the time and left the Cougs without the captain of their defense.

In the special teams, defensive back Cam Lampkin ran into wide receiver Robert Ferrel on a punt return, causing a fumble that Utah recovered.

Yes, it was that kind of night for the reeling Cougs (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who have now lost three straight.

Sophomore Bryson Barnes filled in at QB for Rising, who was a late scratch due to injury. Barnes completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, putting Utah up 21-7 late in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown to tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Washington State stopped the run of 21-straight Utes points as Ward scored on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars tacked on a 42-yard Dean Janikowski field goal with 4:48 remaining to make it 21-17, but they never got the ball back.

Utah ran out the remaining time with a nine-play drive that included a third-and-9 conversion on a 10-yard Barnes pass to Devaughn Vele and a holding call on fourth-and-7 on Chau Smith-Wade that negated his interception and gave the Utes the final first down they'd need.

Utah improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12, remaining in the thick of the hunt for a second straight conference championship.