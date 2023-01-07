Washington State couldn’t defend the paint in the first of two games in the desert, allowing Arizona State to shoot over 55 percent from the field in a 77- 71 win over the Cougars.

The other problem was that Washington State once again couldn’t shoot with any consistency itself, as the Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) made just 42.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three-point-range.

Arizona State (12-3, 3-1) was led by the senior forward Warren Washington, who shot 9 of 10 from the field for 18 points. The Sun Devils’ offense ran through Washington and his size advantaged inside. The Cougars did all they could to stop the 7-footer from scoring, but he was able to separate himself down low and get easy buckets in the paint.

But ultimately, it was the Cougars' own missed opportunities that coach Kyle Smith emphasized.

“Hard-fought road game, had opportunities down 3 going into the last media timeout, had some opportunities to get back in that game,” he said.

Junior guard TJ Bamba struggled with his shot, totaling 9 points on 4-of-10 shooting before fouling out.

Jabe Mullins was a key to the Cougars keeping it close late in the game. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 69-66 game with 4:18 remaining, but the Washington State missed its next four shots -- all from 3-point range, including two by Mullins -- as the Sun Devils asserted control for good.

“We wouldn’t have been in that situation if Jabe hadn’t made some big 3s,” Smith said. “We ran some actions, several different ones, got him some good looks I thought.”

Mullins came off the bench and finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) to lead the Cougars in scoring.