The Cougars walked into the McKale Center on Saturday projected to lose badly as 13-point underdogs against No. 5-ranked Arizona on the road. After all, in addition to being one of the best teams in the country the Wildcats had won 28 straight games at home.

But as the saying goes, that's why they play the games ...

Washington State pulled out the momentous upset with a 74-61 win, led by a career day from sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye, who put his name into the national conversation with 24 points and 14 rebounds on 10-of-22 shooting from the field.

The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) consistently fed Gueye down low in the post and he consistently delivered.

This was the first true road win for WSU this season, and coach Kyle Smith said it meant more after letting No. 10 UCLA come back in Pullman just a week ago, to be able to close out the game against one of the best teams in the country.

“We’ve been in that situation before and we let one get away against UCLA,” Smith said.

The Wildcats (14-2, 3-2) couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively, having one of their worst shooting performances of the season, hitting just 31.7 percent from the field overall, including 4 of 25 from 3-point-range. Arizona simply could not find any spark to try and come back after being down 10 at half and WSU having a game-high 18-point lead at one point.

Wildcats junior guard Azuolas Tubelis did have an impressive 29-point game, but a disappointing shooting performance from junior guard Kerr Kriisa (3 of 13) and redshirt junior center Oumar Ballo (4 of 11) kept Arizona out of this game, for the most part.

After a rough season so far, this is not only the biggest win yet for the Cougars but arguably one of the program’s best wins ever, collecting their first victory over a top-5 team since 1938 and their first top-5 road win in program history.

Smith said with the non-conference schedule being tough and filled with many tournament teams, it prepared this young team for a moment like this.

“I had no idea that was the biggest win probably in our program history in 30-40 years,” Smith said. “We played a really tough schedule and I think that put us in position.”

Gueye said this team has been through a lot, with the close losses, rough offseason, injuries and all, but this team win meant something special to the guys.

“We’ve had a hard season, we lost some games we could’ve won, we got some guys leaving, we got some guys injured and the team coming back together,” Gueye said.

The Cougars shot 85.7 percent from the line (12 of 14), a big stat for a team that is inconsistent in that department, but another game with limiting turnovers proved this team can compete with the best in close games, as they only turned the ball over nine times (below their season average of 13.6).