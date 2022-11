This game was personal, but not for Washington State. The Cougars controlled this game on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, forcing 3 interceptions in the third quarter against Arizona and their former quarterback Jayden de Laura. The Cougars knew the emotions that ‘could’ have played an impact in this game against the Wildcats, but this game all business as WSU went on for the 31-20 win at Arizona for its third straight win after dropping three straight games in October. The Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) dominated defensively against one of the best passing attacks in the Pac-12, making it hard for de Laura and the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) to move down field. Early on, the WSU offense found success with sophomore quarterback Cam Ward using his legs and his arms to keep the chains going, but the Cougars didn't need much help from that unit. Their defense came to play with their best performance of the season, forcing 4 turnovers turnovers (almost 5 with a strip forced by redshirt freshman EDGE Lawrence Falatea), and de Laura couldn’t find a rhythm to get going after proclaiming last weekend that this game would be "personal" for him. Washington State was up 31-6 entering the fourth quarter before Arizona tacked on two late touchdowns. The Cougars ensured the Wildcats -- who were coming off the big upset win over UCLA -- will not be bowl-eligible with their seventh loss.

Scoring summary

First quarter 11:31, WSU: Cam Ward 4-yard pass to Nakia Watson (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 7-0 Second quarter 9:06, WSU: Cam Ward 17-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 14-0 6:38, Arizona: Tyler Loop 38-yard field goal, WSU 14-3 1:27, WSU: Nakia Watson 2-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 21-3 0:30, Arizona: Tyler Loop 47-yard field goal, WSU 21-6 Third quarter 4:45, WSU: Dean Janikowski 23-yard field goal, WSU 24-6 4:09, WSU: Derrick Langford 31-yard interception return (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 31-6 Fourth quarter 10:41, Arizona: Jayden de Laura 11-yard run (Tyler Loop PAT), WSU 31-13 1:16, Arizona: Jayden de Laura 47-yard pass to Dorian Singer (Tyler Loop PAT), WSU 31-20

Turning point

I wouldn’t attribute one quarter being a defining turning point of the game, but the third quarter was a huge difference-maker for the Cougars. WSU forced 3 interceptions against de Laura, including one of them going back for a pick-6 by senior DB Derrick Langford Jr. and 2 in that quarter by redshirt junior DB Sam Lockett II. That didn’t turn or sway the game in any way, but it did open this up more and more for the Cougars, especially on defense.

Cougars offensive player of the game

QB Cam Ward Although the box score won’t show how well he played offensively, Ward played well enough to move the chains, using his legs when he needed to, and making some good passes and reads in and outside the pocket to set the Cougars up early. Ward finished 25-of-36 passing for 193 yards, 1 TD passing and 1 TD rushing, but he actually played one of his better games, using all of his talents on offense to drive the Cougars downfield.

Cougars defensive player of the game

DB Sam Lockett II I mean, there are four players in contention for player of the game, and you can make the argument that any one of them can definitely be the player of the game. Langford has the pick-6 against de Laura, Lockett II had 2 of the 3 interceptions, redshirt junior EDGEs Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. both applied pressure on de Laura to force bad throws or rushed reads. You can make an argument for any one of them, but Lockett II with two interceptions definitely makes him the defensive star of the game.

Cougars play of the game

I couldn’t really find any one play that stood out from the rest in this game, until the pick-6 happened. That was a perfect read from Langford Jr. on the outside and he found the lane to run it back for 6 points and really expanding the Washington State lead and putting this game out of reach for Arizona. Langford was in the right place at the right time on a rushed throw from de Laura and ran it back for a house call.

Why Washington State won

The defense. WSU forced 4 interceptions, all of them in the second half, but still. Four interceptions on the afternoon for de Laura, along with a forced fumble, summed it up for this WSU victory. de Laura could not find any sort of rhythm offensively throughout the contest, with added pressure from the rotational EDGE group, that wouldn’t let de Laura escape out of the pocket and scramble, which is what he is best at. The Wildcats have one of the best offenses in the country and the Cougars were able to slow them down in their tracks for the win on the road, as de Laura finished 28 of 46 for 357 yards, 1 TD and those 4 picks.

What it means for the Cougars

The Cougars have now won three straight games against Stanford and both Arizona schools, at home and on the road, and climb up to a 7-4 record before going into the matchup everyone in the state of Washington has been waiting for. This Cougar defense has been playing with a certain edge in the last three games, complemented by a dominant run game offensively that is getting better and better each week. The Apple Cup with a ranked Washington team should be highly competitive. The Cougars now welcome the cross-state rivals to Pullman for the first time since 2018 (as the 2020 game was cancelled due to the pandemic). The Cougars won last year’s battle in Seattle in dominant fashion, 40-13, and look to have a repeat of that in Pullman.

WSU Stats