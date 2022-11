In one of the worst officiated games of the weekend, Washington State fell to the high-potent offense of the Washington Huskies, who outpaced the Cougars for a 51-33 win as the Apple Cup returns to Seattle.

This was a shootout from the opening kick, back and forth between these two rivals and it came down to the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) accounted for 703 yards of offense, and the Cougars defense had no answers, especially on third down. Washington State didn’t quit, however. The Cougars (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) still fought back on their own drives, making it a 1-point game at halftime before the offense stalled in the second half.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. absolutely had his way against the Cougar secondary, completing 25 of 43 passes for 485 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, with the defense giving up big plays and quick scores.

Cougars quarterback Cam Ward displayed some of his magic out on the field, but the offensive line had one of its worst performances of the season protecting Ward, who finished 35 of 52 for 322 yards, 2 TDs and an interception plus a rushing TD.

The Cougars found out senior cornerback Armani Marsh would be a late scratch before the game, which proved to be very costly in the long run, with Penix picking on sophomore CB Armauni Archie all game.

A 4-yard Nakia Watson touchdown run midway through the third quarter cut Washington's lead to 35-33, but the Huskies scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to close it out.