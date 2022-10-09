For those who believed Washington State could pull off the upset on the road against No. 6 USC, the Cougars reinforced that optimism throughout the first half Saturday night. Even down 10 quick points in the first quarter, the Cougars were able to turn the early momentum and take the lead briefly. Down 3 at halftime to the unbeaten Trojans, everything was in reach for Jake Dickert's squad. But for all the talk about how Washington State would combat USC's high-powered offense, it was the Trojans' defense that delivered the knockout, holding the Cougars scoreless in the second half while pulling away for a 30-14 win inside the Coliseum. USC moved to 6-0, 4-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington State dropped to 4-2, 1-2. A combination of USC sacking quarterback Cam Ward 5 times, the Cougars racking up 11 penalties for 106 yards and a mounting injury toll tall played into the ultimate outcome. Running back Nakia Watson, defensive end Ron Stone Jr. and defensive linemen Amir Mujahid all went down throughout the first half for Washington State, and the defense was absolutely burnt by the end of the third quarter, with quick drives and few answers. Meanwhile, WSU just couldn’t find a rhythm on offense to mount another charge, even with Jaylen Jenkins providing a spark with 130 rushing yards on 13 carries and 2 catches for 54 yards. RELATED: WSU coach Jake Dickert discusses loss to Trojans | QB Cam Ward reacts to loss | LB Daiyan Henley speaks after tough defeat

Scoring summary

First quarter 8:31, USC, Mario Williams 38-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0 3:32, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 10-0 Second quarter 14:56, WSU, Robert Ferrel 12-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), USC 10-7 11:48, WSU, Nakia Watson 1-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), WSU 14-10 2:10, USC Travis Dye 4-yard TD run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 17-14 Third quarter 5:17, USC, Mario Williams 24-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 24-14 Fourth quarter 9:09, USC, Denis Lynch 27-yard field goal, USC 27-14 2:08, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 30-14

Turning point of the game

The injuries just piled up throughout that first half, that final drive in the first half that lasted over 6 minutes for the Trojans, which proved to be the turning point for USC to “take control” of this game. The Trojans had many favorable calls go their direction on that drive, along with injuries to Ron Stone Jr. and Amir Mujahid taking a toll on the pass rush that drive. A 15-yard facemask penalty moved USC from the WSU 48 to the 33, an offsides penalty on third-and-14 followed by a pass interference penalty on Armani Marsh set the Trojans up with first-and-goal from the 4, and Travis Dye punched in the touchdown from there to give USC a 17-14 lead late in the opening half. It was the start of 20 unanswered points for the Trojans.

Cougars' offensive player of the game

RB Jaylen Jenkins Jenkins had a great game on the ground, averaging 10 yards per carry on his 13 attempts, along with the 54 yards through the air. The run game blossomed in a game where the pass would have been the priority, as Jenkins made big plays throughout the first half. On the Cougars' third offensive series, Jenkins reeled off runs of 21 and 28 yards through what seemed like gaping holes in the defense, helping set up the team's first touchdown -- a 12-yard pass from Cam Ward to Robert Ferrel. On the next drive, immediately after USC star safety Calen Bullock was ejected for targeting, the Cougars attacked his inexperienced backup Anthony Beavers as Jenkins hauled in a deep 45-yard reception despite drawing interference on Beavers as well. That put the visitors at the 4 and Ward eventually found Nakia Watson for a 1-yard touchdown and that brief 14-10 lead. Jenkins also had runs of 19 and 41 yards in the third quarter. Great to see the freshman back get some big carries, replacing the injured Watson.

Cougars' defensive player of the game

Safety Jordan Lee Lee made his presence known early with some big tackles for loss and being an all-around threat in the secondary. Most notably, he perfectly read the Trojans' disguised handoff to receiver Jordan Addison on third-and-1 early in the second quarter, bringing Addison down for a loss of 7 and forcing USC's first punt. He finished with 6 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Injuries did become a concern for the Cougars as they piled up more and more throughout the USC drives and the defense ran out of answers after halftime.

Cougars' play of the game

Ward finding Jenkins for that very impressive 45-yard pass to set up first-and-goal at the 4 was the work of a magician. Ward avoided pressure up the middle from the Trojans and was able to sling the ball deep into double coverage, and while being grabbed, Jenkins still made the incredible catch.

Why WSU lost ...

Mainly, the defense getting gassed by the start of the fourth quarter and the offense disappearing in the second half. There were also some ‘questionable’ calls throughout this game in favor of the Trojans. I don’t like to blame the refs because it can go either way, but some of the calls on the field really impacted drives for USC that just felt like it was never going to end. Penalties ended up being the number one problem for the Cougars in what was a great start before the 20 unanswered points from USC.

What it means for the Cougars ...

The Cougars have always struggled to pull out wins against USC in the Coliseum and the struggles continued today. The last three appearances for WSU playing USC in Los Angeles have ended in despair or controversy. Although, the Cougars are still 4-2 on the season, the schedule doesn’t get any easier from this point. WSU still has some ranked opponents ahead but needs to pick up quality wins in the Pac-12 first. WSU heads to Corvallis, Ore., next Saturday to face a good Oregon State team in what will be a very defensive game. The Cougars need to figure out the offensive struggles to get past a good Beavers team.

