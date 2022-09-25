An offensive shootout, some very questionable play-calling for Washington State and the defense allowing 624 total yards to Oregon was unfortunately the recipe for the Cougars blowing a 12-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. That's how Washington State saw its unbeaten start to the season come to a stinging end, as the No. 15-ranked Ducks rallied for a 44-41 win at Martin Stadium. To set the scene, the Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) led 34-22 with less than 4 minutes to play in the final quarter, with quarterback Cam Ward looking like the next Patrick Mahomes on some plays and using his wizard-like magic to advance the chains and keep his offense in the driver’s seat. The Cougars' offensive efficiency, however, really only lasted one half even though the lead lasted a while longer. The second half play-calling was very conservative, until it was too late. Halfback draw after halfback draw on second-and long, or third-and-long, with drives only lasting about a minute on end. The burden was eventually transferred to the Cougars' defense, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix picked it apart while continually moving the Ducks down the field. Oregon (3-1, 1-0) had scored just one touchdown through three quarters before finding the end zone four times in the final frame. That included three straight touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, as Nix hit tight end Cam McCormick for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:48 on the clock, and then once Oregon quickly got the ball back, he connected with Troy Franklin on a 50-yard touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion run by the QB to put the Ducks ahead 37-34 with 1:21 left. Mase Funa sealed the game moments later with a 27-yard interception return for touchdown for the Ducks before a late Nakia Watson touchdown that only served to narrow the final margin of defeat for Washington State. This is one the Cougars will rue as they had a chance to surge into the national rankings and create major momentum with a second win over a ranked opponent.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQVNFISEgUElDSy1TSVghISA8YnI+PGJyPkp1c3QgbGlrZSB0aGF0 LCBpdCYjMzk7cyB0aGUgRHVja3MgYnkgMTAhITxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdG12bjdRVVZpRyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Rt dm43UVVWaUc8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvRHVja3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0R1Y2tzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bWFzZV9mdW5hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYXNlX2Z1bmE8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FeU9WTldqZ0ZEIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRXlPVk5XamdGRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9vcmVnb25mb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzgyMDk2MzQ1OTcxNTA3 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Scoring summary

First quarter 11:41, WSU: Cam Ward 5-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 7-0 7:36, Oregon: Camden Lewis 24-yard field goal 4:31, WSU 7-3 4:31, WSU: Dean Janikowski 38-yard field goal, WSU 10-3 Second quarter 14:56, Oregon: Camden Lewis 28-yard field goal, WSU 10-6 4:36, WSU: Francisco Mauigoa 95-yard INT return (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 17-6 1:33, Oregon: Camden Lewis 29-yard field goal, WSU 17-9 Third quarter 14:11, Oregon: Bo Nix 12-yard pass to Mar’Kiese Irving (2-pt failed), WSU 17-15 8:50, WSU: Dean Janikowski 38-yard field goal, WSU 20-15 4:16, WSU: Cam Ward 15-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 27-15 Fourth quarter 14:56, Oregon: Jordan James 1-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), WSU 27-22 6:42, WSU: Cam Ward 1-yard pass to Robert Ferrel (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 34-22 3:48, Oregon: Bo Nix 1-yard pass to Cam McCormick (Camden Lewis PAT), WSU 34-29 1:21, Oregon: Bo Nix 50-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Nix 2-point run), Oregon 37-34 1:01, Oregon: Mase Funa 27-yard INT return (Camden Lewis PAT), Oregon 44-34 0:01, WSU: Nakia Watson 1-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), Oregon 44-41

Turning point of the game

The offense stalling in the later part of the fourth quarter, with just about 4 minutes remaining, gave Oregon the momentum to compete in this game. The Cougars, offensively, were throwing the ball on the Oregon secondary and Ward was using his legs to not only get out of the pocket and avoid sacks but also make magic out of nothing. As soon as the offense went bland late and stalled, Oregon took advantage of a gassed defense and quickly went from down 12 to up 10. The Cougars' offense couldn’t move the ball, and Cougars' defense couldn’t stop Oregon from moving down the field at will. That how a potential huge win turns into a gutting collapse.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41MC15YXJkIGhvdXNlIGNhbGwgZm9yIHRoZSBsZWFkISE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvTml4MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJvTml4MTA8L2E+IPCfpJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ucm9vb3l5eXl5eVRyb3k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRyb29veXl5eXl5VHJveTwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby90bXZuN1FVVmlHIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdG12bjdRVVZp RzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29E dWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVj a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FODNxRTM0MGd5Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRTgzcUUzNDBneTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24g Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcmVnb25mb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzgyMDUxMjI3 MDEzNTI5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cougars' offensive player of the game

QB Cam Ward I don’t like to give it to someone who cost WSU the game, especially on a drive to potentially tie or win it and a pick-6 is thrown, but Cam Ward really showed out through the first three quarters. He made some good throws in pressure situations along with using his legs a lot better to escape the pass rush. The run game for the Cougars just couldn’t get its own feet under it, but through the first 56 minutes of the game, Ward looked like a potential dark horse Heisman candidate, and no, that’s not an overstretch.

Cougars' defensive player of the game

LB Francisco Mauigoa Mauigoa perfectly read that interception in the second quarter, and taking it the distance for a 95-yard house call makes him the defensive player of the game. The offense of the Ducks loves to use their running backs down in the flat and Mauigoa read the pass perfectly from Nix, getting to the ball before Irving could find it. Mauigoa stayed dancing on the sideline to shift the momentum of the first half back into WSU’s favor.

Cougars play of the game

You cannot say that Mauigoa’s pick-6 did not rock Martin Stadium, because wow. The fans were on their feet, screaming and yelling while Mauigoa was tiptoeing down the far sideline and turning a score for Oregon into a score for WSU.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YnI+PGJyPjk1LXlh cmQgSE9VU0UgQ0FMTCBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0ZyYW5jaXNjb01hdWlnMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARnJhbmNp c2NvTWF1aWcxPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPldBVENIIHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q0ZCT05GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0NvdWdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29Db3VnczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvV0FaWlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXQVpaVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tYOGhQREpY T1YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rWDhoUERKWE9WPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBXU1VDb3VnYXJGQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XU1VDb3VnYXJGQi9zdGF0dXMv MTU3Mzc4NTY3MjQ2NDYyOTc2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why Washington State lost ...

You can point the finger at anyone on that offensive unit throughout the second half, and not being able to move the ball down the field on the ground at all.. You can point the finger to the defensive unit, allowing over 600 yards of offense and allowing Nix to just tear apart the defense drive-by-drive, making it seem as if the offense just could not be stopped, even though in that first half, Oregon’s redzone offense was 0-4 with 3 field goals and a pick-six. You can even blame the play-calling from offensive coordinator Eric Morris and head coach Jake Dickert, playing the conservative game throughout the multiple second-and-longs and third-and-longs, instead of trying to convert. The finger can be pointed in any different direction, but the Cougars definitely lost a game they could’ve easily won.

What it means for the Cougars

I mean, we knew this was going to be a major challenge, and in the end, only losing by three at home to a very good Oregon team with a potent offense is not the end of the world. Is the way the Cougars lost bad? Yes. But, this team is still near the top of the Pac-12 with good competition on the horizon, like USC, Oregon State and Utah all to come. The offense definitely played its hearts out, and the defense just struggled to stop Oregon’s offense. In the end, it was a bad loss but not a horrible one.

What's next for Washington State?

The Cougars have another home game next week against a 3-1 Cal team before hitting the road for a huge showdown with No. 6 USC the following week. Dickert will want this team to bounce back with strength against a Golden Bears team that loves to run the ball. The Cougars definitely had trouble stopping the run Saturday (allowing 178 yards on 5.6 yards per carry), and things could get ugly next week if that doesn't shore up.

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbWVyb243V2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2FtZXJvbjdXYXJkPC9hPiB0YWtlcyBpdCBpbiBmcm9tIDUteWFy ZHMgb3V0ITxicj48YnI+V0FUQ0ggfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJPTkZP WDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Q291Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Nv dWdzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9XQVpaVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dB WlpVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcU85cWVTSjZDNiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FPOXFlU0o2QzY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FzaGlu Z3RvbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdTVUNvdWdhckZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dTVUNvdWdhckZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNzY4 MjUzMDY3MTIwNjQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy NCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgSElUIPCfmLPwn5KlPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XU1VDb3VnYXJGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AV1NVQ291Z2FyRkI8L2E+IGNvbWVzIHVwIHdpdGggYSBIVUdF IHN0b3AgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2d5S1NxUVRHTksiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9neUtTcVFUR05LPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xs ZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM3Njk1NDk4NTM0Nzg5MTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbWVyb243V2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2FtZXJvbjdXYXJkPC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXpoYXVudGhlZ3JlYXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QERlemhhdW50aGVncmVhdDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5XQVRDSCB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1g/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENGQk9ORk9YPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Db3Vncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQ291Z3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dBWlpVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV0FaWlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby82RHQzaVlyT1d0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkR0M2lZck9XdDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1NV Q291Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1NVQ291 Z2FyRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4MDQ2NTkzNTMxOTg1OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdWxsIG91dCB0aGUgd2FuZCDwn6qEPGJyPjxicj5XQVRDSCB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1g/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENGQk9ORk9YPC9hPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ291Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NvdWdzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XQVpaVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dBWlpVPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtZXJvbjdXYXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDYW1lcm9uN1dhcmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by94dmRTN1BITzY4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veHZkUzdQSE82ODwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1NVQ291 Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1NVQ291Z2Fy RkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4MTE4MTU0MDIwNzQxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gV0FTSElOR1RPTiBTVEFURSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JfZmVycmVsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkByX2ZlcnJlbDwvYT4gZmluZHMgdGhlIGVuZCB6b25lIGZvciB0aGUgMXN0 IHRpbWUgYXMgQ09VRyE8YnI+PGJyPldBVENIIHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q0ZCT05GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0NvdWdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29Db3VnczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvV0FaWlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXQVpaVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A1NURCdnBq OEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QNTVEQnZwajhDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBXU1VDb3VnYXJGQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XU1VDb3VnYXJGQi9zdGF0dXMv MTU3MzgxNDc2NDAwMTk1NTg0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Stats