WazzuWatch - Game Recap: Cougs drop home opener to Oregon

RECAP: Oregon (1-0) at Washington State (1-0) Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Nov. 14, 2020 The Pac-12 season reached Week 2 on the second Saturday in November. Washington State returned to the Palouse to host the Pac-12 defending champions Oregon Ducks. WSU played again without star RB Max Borghi. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: Liam Ryan was WSU’s captain. Oregon won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. WSU’s first play was a 3-yard completion to Travell Harris. Next play, Harris catch for 8 yards. But two incomplete passes and a false start on the next series of downs. WSU punts. Nice 55-yard punt to the ORE 8. Ducks move the ball quickly, gaining 31 yards on its first 5 plays. Converted 3rd and 10. Oregon drove to the WSU 26 where they faced 4th and 2. WSU called timeout with 7:43 left 1Q. The Ducks competed a RPO pass for 9 yards and the first down. Two plays later, another RPO pass for the 13-yard touchdown and the Ducks grabbed the early lead with 6:4 8 left 1Q. Drive: 15 plays, 92 yards. Score: ORE 7, WSU 0. WSU’s second possession was mostly Deon McIntosh. Two carries for 19 yards. Shovel pass from de Laura for 29 yards. Followed by an 18-yard TD pass from JDL to Lewis Bacon. 1st catch of the season for the RSo. From Mead High School in Spokane. After an Oregon penalty moved the ball to the 1, WSU went for 2. No good. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards. SCORE: ORE 7, WSU 6. On Oregon’s second play of the next drive, the ball was stripped from RB Travis Dye and WSU recovered. Ayden Hector with the recovery. It didn’t take WSU long to convert the turnover into points. Fade to Bell for 44 yards to the WSU 9. Three plays later, JDL found Bell in the right corner of the end zone. Drive: 4 plays, 53 yards. SCORE: WSU 13, Oregon 7. With the 1Q clock winding down, Ayden Hector made his second big defensive play by intercepting a pass for WSU's 2nd forced turnover of the night.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 13, Oregon 7.

SECOND QUARTER: Travell Harris looked to have made a big catch to start the 2Q, but the play was reversed. WSU punted. Thanks to a personal foul penalty on WSU, Oregon had first down at the WSU 28. BGUt Brennan Jackson hammered the Oregon RB and Ayden Hector did it again by recovering the fumble and returning it 12 yards to the WSU 44. Three turnovers, Hector touched the ball 3 times. McIntosh got going again on the ground with carries for 17 and 20 yards. But the drive faltered and Blake Mazza booted a 39-yard FG with 9:38 left 2Q to give WSU a two-possession lead. Drive: 7 plays, 35 yards. SCORE: WSU 16, ORE 7. The Ducks picked up 1 first down on its next possession and drove out near midfield before punting. Dallas Hobbs was credited with a QB hurry on 3rd down. WSU got the ball back with 6:39 left. Immediately, McIntosh rips off a 15-yard run. That’s 6 carries, 71 yards. Pass to Harris on 3rd down picked up 13 yards. Great blitz pickup by McIntosh. WSU continued to blend the run and pass nicely and moved into the red zone. But a 3-yard loss on a run on 1st down and two incompletions brough out Mazza for a 39-yard FG attempt. Good! But holding on WSU. 10 yards penalty. 49-yard attempt. GOOD! 24 secs left 2Q. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards. SCORE: WSU 19, ORE 7. Oregon needed a minor miracle to score a TD in the final seconds but they got one when a bust in the WSU secondary led to a 57-yard completion and a 3-yard TD run with 3 seconds left. Drive: 2 plays, 60 yards. HALFTIME: Washington State 19, Oregon 14.

THIRD QUARTER: Oregon got the ball to start the second half. On 3rd and 7, Oregon connected for an 11-yard pass. Oregon QB ran for 24 yards on 2nd and 7. Eventually, Oregon drove in the red zone before the Cougs D stiffened. 3-yard field goal attempt. No Good! 13-play, 56-yard drive goes for naught. Cougs maintain 19-14 lead. On 3rd and 7, JDL fired a cross-field pass to Bell for 14 yards and the first down. But a holding penalty on the next series pushed the Cougs back and they punted. On Oregon’s first play, Verdell races for 40 yards to the WSU 28. On 3rd and 4, the QB runs for 6 yards on 3rd and 4. Next play, QB throws a 16-yard TD pass to Dye. Ducks went for 2 and converted but an illegal formation wiped out the play. PAT good. Ducks lead by 2. Drive: 5 plays, 68 yards. SCORE: ORE 21, WSU 19. WSU looked to have a 3-and-out on its second possession but helmet-to-helmet contact on third down was reviewed for targeting. No targeting. Cougs punted. QB runs for 33 yards on 1st play. Pass for 16 yards. 3Q ended with Oregon at the WSU 13. Cougs outgained 191-30 in the quarter. They had the ball for just 4:14.

END THIRD QUARTER: Oregon 21, Washington State 19.

FOURTH QUARTER: On the second play of the 4Q, the Oregon QB rolled to his right and flipped a 2-yard TD pass to Johnson, putting the Cougs down by two scores. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards. Score: ORE 28, WSU 19. WSU got the bog play it needed when JDL completed a 24-yard pass to Bell, who now has 6 receptions for 112 yards. After an injury timeout, DPI on Oregon moved the ball 15 yards. JDL to Harris for 28 yards to the ORE 13. On 2nd and 4, McIntosh was dropped for a 3-yard loss. 3-yard pass brought out Mazza for a chip shot 25-yard FG. GOOD! 3rd FG of the night for Mazza. 34th of his career. Cougs cut the deficit to 6 points. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards. SCORE: Oregon 28, WSU 22. It’s didn’t take Oregon long to reclaim a 2-TD lead. On 3rd and 6, the Oregon QB found Dye down the right sideline for the 71-yard catch-and-run TD. 2-pt conversion is good. WSU has now been outscored 29-3 since holding the 19-7 lead in the 2Q. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards. Score: ORE 36, WSU 22. On 3rd and 6, JDL to Bell for 20 yards. Targeting was called on the Oregon DB. Ejected. On 3rd and 3, Bell for 23 yards on his 10th catch of the night. 3rd and goal from the 1. McIntosh with his 2nd rushing TD of the season. Drive: 9 plays, 74 yards. Score: ORE 36, WSU 29. The score put the burden on the Cougs D to come up with a stop. Didn’t happen. On the first play, Verdell went for 22 yards. Later, on 3rd and 3, Dye rushes for 24 yards to the 22. Then a 21-yard run to the 1. Short TD. Oregon had 3 rushes of 20+ yards on the scoring drive. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards. SCORE: ORE 43, WSU 29. Cougs drove to midfield but on 4th and 1, JDL was dropped for a loss of 2 yards. WSU outscored 36-10 in final 30:03 of game. JDL was 25-39 for 321 yards and 2 TD. McIntosh carried 16 times for 92 yards. Bell 10 receptions for 158 yards. WSU allowed 353 yards in the 2nd half. WSU falls to 1-1 and travels to Stanford next Saturday night.

FINAL SCORE: Oregon 43, Washington State 29.