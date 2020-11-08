WazzuWatch - Game Report: Cougs outlast Oregon State in Rolovich's debut

RECAP: Washington State at Oregon State Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Ore. Nov. 7, 2020 The Pac-12 season finally began on the first Saturday in November. Washington State hit the road with Reser Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University being the scene for Nick Rolovich’s debut. WSU played without star RB Max Borghi and multiple key defensive players. Here is a recap of what happened: FIRST QUARTER: WSU won the toss and elected to receive. First play – and snap of de Laura’s career – was an incomplete pass. Two rushes and a personal foul penalty produced a three-and-out on WSU’s first possession. The first set of downs under DC Jake Dickert went well with an incomplete pass, run for no gain and sack. On WSU’s second possession, de Laura displayed his running skills by running for 16 yards on 3rd and 15 for the initial first down of the game. Eventually, WSU drove out to midfield before punting. JDL was 2-5 passing for 11 yards in the first two possessions with 20 yards rushing. The WSU defense forced its second straight 3 and out and the Cougs took over at its 42 with 6:34 left 1Q. First play of WSU’s 3rd possession was a 12-yard completion to Bell. Three plays later, McIntosh picked up a first down with a tough run up the middle. One 2nd-and-5 from the OSU 29, JDL lofted a pass down the left side and he found Travell Harris in the end zone for his 1st career TD pass with 3:50 left 1Q. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards. WSU 7, OSU 0. WSU posted its 3rd straight 3 and out. Bad snap led to a shanked punt. WSU started at the OSU 49. But on the second snap JDL threw for Calvin into double coverage in the end zone and the pass was intercepted by the Beavers. The OSU offense came to life, quickly moving from its 20 to midfield in just 3 plays. On the final snap of the 1st quarter, a 23-yard run was wiped out by a chop blocvk penalty on OSU. END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington State 7, Oregon State 0.

1st Quarter Stats



SECOND QUARTER: On the second snap of the qtr, Justus Rogers was flagged for a penalty but avoided a targeting call, staying in the game. OSU quick kicked on 4th and 8 from WSU 47 and pinned WSU deep at its 7. JDL completed a screen pass to Harris, who eluded a tackler and raced out to the 35. WSU called timeout with 13:33 left 2Q. Two plays after the timeout, JDL hits Bell for 14 yards. But incompletions and 2nd and 3rd downs on the next series and WSU punted. OSU began to hand the off to Jefferson frequently and OSU drove out to midfield. Jefferson had carries of 6, 9, 14 and 1 yards. After a WSU timeout, OSU picked up the 1st down on 3rd and 2 out of the Wildcat formation. From there, OSU methodically drove inside the 10-yard line when Gebbia found a wide open Bradford in the end zone for the game-tying TD with 4:10 left 2Q. Impressive drive by the Beavers. Drive: 15 plays, 93 yards. SCORE: WSU 7, OSU 7. Carries by McIntosh for 6 and 8 yards sandwiched an 18-yard completion to Calvin on a nice throw to the right sideline by JDL. Another completion was reviewed but the call stood to give WSU a 1st and 10 at the OSU 45. McIntosh for 14 yards on a nice spin move to the OSU 25. Kept upright. Great balance. Two plays later, OSU was called for pass interference to give WSU the ball at the 3. JDL fired a bullet to Bell on a slant route for the TD. Play was reviewed and the call overturned. But is didn’t matter because moments later McIntosh powered up the middle from 3 yards out for his second rushing TD in a Cougar uniform. Drive: 9 plays, 84 yards. Score: WSU 14, OSU 7. The Beavers ran 4 plays before the second quarter clock expired. JDL was 13-24 for 150 yards, 1 TD in the 1H.

HALFTIME: Washington State 14, Oregon State 7.

Halftime Stats:



THIRD QUARTER: The WSU defense forced a 3-and-out on OSU’s first possession of the 2H. WSU’s first snap of the 2H is a 10-yard run by McIntosh. On 3rd and 10, draw play to McIntosh worked perfectly as the RSr. Rumbled 49 yards to the OSU 5 yard line. Next play, JDL eluded several OSNU tacklers and ran from 5 yards out for the TD. Drive: 5 plays, 64 yards. Score: WSU 21, OSU 7. The punt was tipped and traveled just 18 yards. WSU took over at the OSU 38 with 10:40 left 3Q. JDL continued to play well with a 9-yard completion to Bell on 2nd down. When a potential TD pass was nullified by an illegal man downfield penalty, JDL shrugged it off and fired a TD pass to Harris on the other side. 2nd TD pass of the night for JDL. Drive: 4 plays, 38 yards. Score: WSU 28, OSU 7. Down by 3 touchdowns, OSU gambled on 4th-and-2 from its own 39 and converted with an 8 yard pass. Completions of 22 yards and 29 yards followed, putting OSU inside the 5-yard line. On 2nd and goal from the 1, Jefferson took the option pitch and carried for the TD with 3:27 left 3Q. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards. Score: WSU 28, OSU 14. McIntosh continued his strong night by running for 17 yards on 1st down. Two plays later, he went for 23 yards to the OSU 37, pushing his game total to 143 yards on 14 carries. END THIRD QUARTER: Washington State 28, Oregon State 14.

Have yourself a debut @jayden_delaura 🔥



He throws a dime to @_THarris1 to give the @WSUCougarFB another TD in the second half pic.twitter.com/olqSQ9d1Ad — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2020

Too easy for Jermar Jefferson ⚡️@BeaverFootball takes one back! pic.twitter.com/FS3CaiHIgL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2020

FOURTH QUARTER: On 4th and 5 from the OSU 32, JDL threw to Bell for 10 yards to keep the drive alive. JDL then showed off his running skills by going for 14 yards. A second down sack eventually forced WSU to settle for a 34-yard FG by Blake Mazza. Most importantly, the FG made it a 3-score game. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards. Score: WSU 31, OSU 14. Thanks in part to a Too Many Men On Field penalty on WSU, OSU drove into the red zone and soon inside the 10. On 2nd and 4, Jefferson rushed 7 yards for the TD. OSU went for the 2 pt conversion but failed. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards. Score: WSU 31, OSU 20. Needing to drain some clock, JDL completed a 23-yard pass to Calvin on 2nd down to give the Cougs a fresh set of downs. On 3rd and 10, WSU called timeout with 5:47 left. McInbtosh for 1 yards. OSU timeout. WSU punts and FC at the 10. After a first down sack by Ron Stone Jr., OSU faced a 3rd and 12 and got the first down with a 13-yard pass out to the 21. A 20-yard screen pas son 2nd down. Beavers crossed midfield. Then moved past the 40 into field goal range. 13-yard pass to the 23. Jefferson rushes 15 yards for the TD. 2-pt conversion is good. Drive: 14 plays, 90 yards. Score: WSU 31, OSU 28. Lucas Bacon recovered the onsides kick. First play, handoff to Travell Harris and he turned on the jets for a potentially back-breaking 44-yard TD run right through the heart of the Beavers D. Drive: 1 play, 44 yards. Score: WSU 38, OSU 28. OSU exhausted their final two timeouts on the next possession. 47-yard FG try. NO GOOD. Victory formation for WSU. Nick Rolovich wins his coaching debut for the Cougs and JDL is 1-0 as the starting QB. FINAL SCORE: Washington State 38, Oregon State 28.

WSU beats OSU 38-28, 7th straight win over Beavs



Rolovich first HC to win debut on road for WSU since 1977 (Powers)



McIntosh 18 carries, 147 yds, 1 TD



DeLaura 18-33, 227 yds, 2 total TD’s



Harris 9 touches 156 yards 3 TD’s



Hicks, Jackson, Hector each 7 tackles #GoCougs — Matt Chazanow (@M_Chaz) November 8, 2020

And just like that @WSUCougarFB scores again!@_THarris1 breaks away for 44 yards to put the Cougars up by 10! pic.twitter.com/yIUmTchc6i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2020