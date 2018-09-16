Redemption.



Gardner Minshew threw for 470 yards, James Williams ran for three touchdowns, and Washington State beat Eastern Washington 59-24 on Saturday night to avenge a 2016 loss to its FCS neighbor.

Tay Martin caught a career high 13 passes for 149 yards for Washington State (3-0), which piled up 565 yards of offense.

WSU opens Pac-12 play Friday night at USC, which lost at Texas (37-14) Saturday night for its second consecutive setback after an opening weekend win. the Trojans have scored a total of 17 points in the last two games.

Gage Gubrud, who made his first career start against WSU in 2016, threw three touchdown passes but was intercepted three times for Eastern Washington (2-1), which upset the Cougars 45-42 in Pullman in 2016.

Eastern Washington came in leading the FCS with an average of 623 yards per game, but was limited to 372 yards. WSU also forced four turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble on a kickoff return.

Minshew completed 45 of 57 passes, two for touchdowns, and was not intercepted. The graduate transfer from East Carolina has thrown for 1,203 yards and 8 touchdowns in his first three games for the Cougars. If he maintains his current pace against Pac-12 competition, Minshew will finish with over 4,800 passing yards.

WSU stormed out to a 28-3 lead before Eastern Washington closed the gap to 28-17 early in the third quarter. However, WSU scored 31 of the final 38 points of the game to win going away. The Cougars outscored EWU, 24-0, in the fourth quarter, scoring three different ways with a rushing TD, passing TD and field goal.

In the first quarter, Jalen Thompson intercepted a Gubrud pass to give the Cougars the ball on their own 32. Thompson finished with six tackles, one interception and one forced fumble on the kickoff.

“Guys didn’t try to do too much,” Thompson said. “We just need to all do our job and not worry about the next guy or the offense. Just worry about your job at that moment, that play.”

James Williams punched the ball over from the 1 to give Washington State a 7-0 lead after a 7-play, 68-yard drive.

Minshew’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. lifted Washington State to a 14-0 lead, capping an 8-play drive.

Eastern Washington drove to Washington State’s 19, but had to settle for Roldan Alcobendas’ 37-yard field goal.

Travell Harris, arguably WSU’s fastest player, thrilled the Martin Stadium crowd by running the subsequent kickoff back 100 yards for his first career touchdown to give WSU a 21-3 lead.

“I just trusted my guys to hold their blocks,” Harris said. “Coach has always told me that when I get the ball, just hit the hole. I just saw a lane, cut back and I was gone. Special teams is a huge factor in football. We just try to execute in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams.”

Harris finished with 125 yards on three kickoff returns, adding a tackle on a EWU kickoff return.

Gubrud was intercepted near the goal line by Darrien Molton. Washington State drove 98 yards, and Williams plowed over from the 2 for a 28-3 lead.

But the Eagles were not going away. Gubrud fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston to cut Washington State’s halftime lead to 28-10.

On the opening drive of the second half, Gubrud hit a wide-open Zach Eagle for a 34-yard touchdown pass to cut WSU’s lead to 28-17.

Minshew completed seven consecutive passes as the Cougars drove from their 1 to the EWU 8. Williams covered that distance for his third touchdown and a 35-17 lead, capping the impressive 8-play, 99-yard drive.

“I saw tonight we’re better from (the 1-yard line) than from the 25,” Leach said. “Those long drives came at critical situations in the game. Seeing our team come together in those situations was very good.”

Gubrud replied with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Merritt to bring the Eagles within 35-24.

Gubrud was intercepted late in the third by Jahad Woods, giving the Cougars possession on Eastern’s 27. But they had to settle for Blake Mazza’s 44-yard field goal.

Minshew hit Martin with a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 45-24 lead with 9:47 left in the game and the Eagles did not threaten again. WSU scored two touchdowns in the final 8:24 to pull away and cruise to the win.

Martin’s big night came a week after Leach subtly criticized the sophomore from Louisiana for turning “invisible” in last weekend’s win over San Jose State after catching a pair of first quarter TD passes.

Eleven different receivers caught a pass for WSU. Jamire Calvin and Easop Winston both had six receptions, while Dezmon Patmon had five for 57 yards. Calvin was targeted seven times. Kyle Sweet, James Williams and Max Borghi were all a perfect 4-for-4 when targeted in the passing game.

“We’re coming together (in the passing game) a little better,” Leach said. “We have a lot of young receivers. And a quarterback that hadn’t played with them for many snaps. They are showing signs of getting tuned in with one another.”

WSU had four rushing touchdowns on the night, all from inside 10 yards. Max Borghi sealed the win with an 6-yard TD run with 8:24 left that gave the Cougars a 52-24 lead.

“Our running backs did a very good job inside the 10-yard line,” Leach said. “Especially since the defense was man free and coming up field real hard. They’re trying to eat you up either way. We were able to break the veil a couple of times and find the end zone.”

THE TAKEAWAY: Washington State’s Air Raid offense gave the Cougars an early lead the Eagles could not overcome. Minshew was 25-of-32 passing for 251 yards and one TD in the first half as WSU stormed out to a 28-10 lead at halftime.

UP NEXT: Undefeated Washington State faces its toughest test of the season when the Cougars travel to No. 22 Southern California on Friday night to open Pac-12 play. USC lost at Texas, 37-14, Saturday for its second straight loss.

WEEK 3 PAC-12 RESULTS (Sat. Sept. 15)

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Oregon 35, San Jose State 22

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

California 45, Idaho State 23

Nevada 37, Oregon State 35

Washington State 59, Eastern Washington 24

Texas 37, USC 14

Washington 21, Utah 7

San Diego State 28, Arizona State 21

Fresno State 38, UCLA 14

Arizona 62, Southern Utah 31

