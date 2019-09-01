PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Anthony Gordon completed his first 15 passes, threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and No. 23 Washington State rolled past New Mexico State 58-7 on Saturday night.

Gordon made his first college start memorable throwing touchdowns of 41, 48, 19 and 54 yards in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) built a 35-7 lead and coasted to an easy opening victory. Gordon finished 29-of-35 for 420 yards and five TD passes before checking out late in the third quarter.

“He did a really good job as far as a first start (is concerned),” Mike Leach said of Gordon after the game. “He was calm and collected from the beginning. He had a lot of clarity when he communicated, so the huddle drew from that even when we got into tough situations like long yardage situations in the red zone. That allowed us to put our best foot forward. His demeanor in the huddle (was good). He was extremely sharp starting out and continued to be.”

Gordon, who had just five career passes coming into the season, beat out Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud for the starting job with a stellar fall camp and his performance in camp continued into the start of the season. Gordon hit Rodrick Fisher on a 41-yard TD on the opening drive of the game and the passing onslaught was only getting started.

Gordon added a 48-yard catch-and-run TD to Dezmon Patmon, hit Easop Winston Jr. on a 19-yard score and capped his big half with a 54-yard touchdown toss to Travell Harris.

Gordon hit 22 of 23 passes in the first half. The only incompletion was a drop by Brandon Arconado midway through the second quarter.

“I came in real confident and trusted our preparation,” Gordon said. “Coach Leach harped on repetition and being perfect on the plays we run. Tonight was a perfect example of that. We came out and executed from the start. It was awesome to see. Getting everybody going in the same direction is always something we have to do as a quarterback. Being organized up front, commanding everyone and making sure communications are clear is a big part of our success.”

Harris added a 20-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, breaking a couple of tackles and traversing from one side of the field to the other to complete the run after catch.

The WSU offensive line allowed just one sack compared to 49 pass attempts by three Cougar quarterbacks, while the Cougs averaged 5.6 yards per rushing attempt.

“I thought they (O-Line) played really well other than two plays,” Leach said. “I thought we could have gotten a little more push on the run. We have to keep our hands inside. But I thought they did a pretty good job as a unit for the first game.”

Max Borghi added 128 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown. Borghi became the first Washington State running back to rush for 100 yards since Gerard Wicks against California in 2016.

New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter when he recovered a fumble and took the loose ball into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7. That was the highlight of the night for the Aggies (0-1) who were limited to 317 total yards, a big chunk coming in the fourth quarter.

NMSU gained 41 and 75 yards on their first two possessions, but did very little over the next three quarters until a meaningless 11-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Over a span of eight possession, the Aggies gained more than 25 yards just once.

“We just had to get into our game plan,” Willie Rodgers said. “We settled down after some first game jitters. They got a few yards at first but then we settled in. You could definitely see it. We have so many Alpha Dogs in our room. At first we were bumping heads but now we’ve really gelled and how to all fit in.”

Adkins was 28 of 42 for 221 yards and two interceptions.

“Once our defense settled down, we were very good,” Leach said. “Initially, we were all fired up to be out there. Sometimes we took ourselves out of position by trying too hard, overpursuing and got a little frantic. But when we settled in and did our jobs, we did a very good job.”

Washington State forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Marcus Strong and Hank Pladson, and collected three sacks.

QB TRIO: The night wasn't just about Gordon. Gubrud entered late in the third quarter and threw a 9-yard touchdown to Renard Bell. And, Trey Tinsley got some time in the fourth quarter going 1-of-3 passing in his limited action.

THE TAKEAWAY: New Mexico State: The Aggies knew it was going to be a challenging start to the season beginning with the Cougars and No. 2 Alabama next week. New Mexico State must cut down on the miscues after committing three turnovers and was just 5 of 15 on third downs.

Washington State: Part of Gordon's big debut was distributing the wealth to his pass catchers. Ten Cougars caught at least one pass, showing the depth of Washington State's receiver group. Patmon led the way with seven catches for 103 yards.

UP NEXT: The Cougars host FCS Northern Colorado next Saturday at 2 p.m. PT.

