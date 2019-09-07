Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday.

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference.

Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception.

“I thought he did very well,” Mike Leach said. “He is very even tempered. He comes out ready to play every time. He only had one inconsistent drive where he overthrew guys twice. Other than that, he played pretty well.”

Borghi recorded the first 3-touchdown game of his career – two rushing and one receiving. His three receptions upped his career total to 58, passing Keith Harrington for ninth most catches by a WSU running back in school history.

Winston caught six passes for 113 yards, his third career 100-yard receiving game and second career two-TD game (at USC last season). Brandon Arconado collected a team-high and career high eight receptions on nine targets for 127 yards and one TD, the second of his career.

Northern Colorado running back Milo Hall had a big day for the Bears by carrying the ball 31 times for 113 yards and a score. The team eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark finishing with 216 yards on 54 carries.

"I thought our kids fought today,” UNC coach Ernest Collins said. “When you play an offense like Washington State's, it's tough. They get the ball out fast and then if you drop eight, he has all day to throw. There were times we gave them too much time to throw. Defensively, Leach has found a defensive scheme that matches what he does offensively. We moved the ball well on the ground and now just need to find a way to pass the ball and protect our quarterback better."

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gordon on the Cougars’ first possession for a 7-0 lead. Hall ran up the middle on the ensuing possession for an 11-yard touchdown to tie it. Gordon replied with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Borghi for a 14-7 lead.

The Bears drove into Washington State territory, but running back Jullen Ison fumbled and the Cougars’ Ron Stone recovered at the 29. Gordon’s 39-yard pass to Brandon Arconado set up Borghi’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

Collin Root kicked a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-10 late in the first half. Blake Mazza kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-10 halftime lead for Washington State.

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half as Washington State took a 31-10 lead. Borghi ran over the goal line from the 3 midway through the third quarter for a 38-10 Washington State lead.

Running back Deon McIntosh, a JUCO transfer by way of Notre Dame, rushed for his first touchdown at WSU. He had five TDs for Notre Dame in 2017.

After a sluggish start featuring some questionable tackling, the Washington State defense forced four turnovers from the Northern Colorado defense. OLB Jahad Woods, who left last week’s opener against New Mexico State with an apparent shoulder injury, had 10 tackles for his second career double digit tackle game. Washington State linebacker Ron Stone was ejected from the game for targeting Knipp in the third quarter.

“We could have blocked and tackled better in the first half, but we were much better in the second half,” Leach said. “We overran some plays and tried to make too much happen (in the first half).”

Gordon is the current Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to a 58-7 win over New Mexico State in his starting debut.

THE TAKEAWAY: Washington State has pounded two overmatched opponents and need to face tougher competition to get a better picture of their abilities.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: Two impressive wins, plus No. 21 Syracuse losing big to Maryland, could produce a higher ranking for the Cougars.

UP NEXT: Washington State at Houston on Friday.

(Associated Press contributed to this story)

