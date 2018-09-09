PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State beat San Jose State 31-0 on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean Cougars’ coach Mike Leach was happy with his team.

The Cougars ran out to a 24-0 halftime lead to cruise past the Spartans in front of 26,141 fans at Martin Stadium, but the offense looked sluggish in the second half, scoring just seven points as five of their six meaningful possessions came up empty on the scoreboard.

“I was not impressed with our second half,” Leach said, after the Cougars managed just one touchdown after halftime. “We were too soft. We could get a fast seventh grader and hit the hole as hard as we did. We need a complete game.”

Leach acknowledged that the shutout was “a fantastic effort” by the defense. San Jose State’s first 11 possessions ended in punts as they struggled to cross midfield. The Spartans never penetrated the red zone.

“Anytime you get a shutout on anybody, no matter when or where, it’s always impressive,” Leach said.

Actually, the Cougars looked pretty good in piling up 544 yards while holding the Spartans to 109. San Jose State punted 11 times.

Graduate transfer QB Gardner Minshew made his second start for WSU and threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score during an emotional night that began with a brief tribute to deceased WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski.

Tay Martin caught a pair of touchdown passes for Washington State (2-0), a five-touchdown favorite in the game. Minshew completed 34 of 51 passes for 414 yards.

WSU controlled the ball for over 20 minutes in the first half, and ran 50 plays compared to just 19 for San Jose State. Leach was aggressive in his play-calling as WSU went 4-for-4 on fourth downs.

“Offensively, in the first half we did a good job dominating as far as keeping the ball,” Leach said. “But in the second half we were complacent on offense. Some of our receivers were invisible. Our receivers didn’t finish routes and came off slow. Sometimes we didn’t throw very good balls and sometimes we ran around without much pressure. We have to play better.”

Quarterback Montel Aaron led a Spartan offense that sputtered much of the game. San Jose State (0-2) was coming off a loss to a Football Championship Series team at home last week.

San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said his team needs to improve.

“To win the turnover battle 3-1 and to get beat like that just tells you we have got a lot of work to do,” Brennan said. “Obviously they built quite a program here and I give them lots of credit.”

Martin caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to cap Washington State’s first possession.

On fourth and 10, Minshew fired a 36-yard scoring pass to a wide-open Martin down the left sideline for a 14-0 lead.

“They hit a couple deep balls. We were in a couple situations where we were trying to bring some pressure, trying to get the quarterback off his spot,” Brennan said.

Blake Mazza kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 17-0 WSU lead.

Minshew rushed over from the 1 as time expired in the first half, giving Washington State a 24-0 lead.

San Jose State was held to 23 yards and two first downs in the first half, while Washington State piled up 316 yards.

James Williams caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Minshew late in the fourth.

This was the first WSU home game since Hilinski took his own life last January. The program is remembering Hilinski, who was the presumptive starter for this season, by wearing decals with his No. 3 on their helmets, and maintaining his locker.

Hilinski’s parents and two brothers raised the Cougar flag prior to the game. A suicide prevention video played on the scoreboard prior to the game.

GOOD HANDS: Four WSU receivers — Travell Harris, Tay Martin, Dezmon Patmon and Kyle Sweet — had at least 70 yards in the game.

TO THE MAX: Freshman running back Max Borghi of Washington State rushed 10 times for 48 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY: Another solid defensive performance for Washington State. Graduate transfer quarterback Minshew continues to impress.

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts Eastern Washington of the FCS next Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.PT. Eastern Washington upset the Cougars at Martin Stadium in 2016.

(WazzuWatch publisher Scott Hood contributed to this story)

