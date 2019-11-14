Anthony Gordon was named 1 of 16 Semifinalists for the @daveyobrien Award, given to the nation's best QB! Release | https://t.co/aLKdev7EnZ #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/ziqzXMzF83

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced Wednesday.

Gordon entered the week leading the country in passing yards (3,794), passing yards per game (421.6), total offense per game (425.4) and passing touchdowns (34). The redshirt senior from Pacifica, Calif. owns a national-best eight 300-yard games including seven 400-yard efforts and has been named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week twice.



Gardner Minshew II was one of three finalists for the award last season. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the best college quarterback, and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

The Davey O'Brien Fan Vote counts as five percent during each round of the voting process, and is combined with the results from the Foundation's national selection committee, which is comprised of journalists, broadcasters, commentators and former winners.



After clearing the first round totals, the Fan Vote at VoteOBrien.org will reopen today (Nov. 13) and remain open until 9 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Nov. 24, for the second round of balloting. Fans are invited to cast their vote for the nation's best college quarterback once daily per email address.



In conjunction with ESPN, the Davey O'Brien Foundation and its National Selection Committee will release the names of the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O'Brien winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday, Dec. 12.

Gordon has also been named to The Maxwell Award Watch List and Manning Award Watch List.