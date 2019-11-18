Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Gordon earns his third Pac-12 weekly accolade this season after throwing for 520 yards and five touchdowns in WSU’s 49-22 win over Stanford, the Cougars fourth straight win over the Cardinal.



The redshirt senior from Pacifica, Calif. also broke the WSU single-season record for passing touchdowns in the win, pushing his season total to 39, surpassing the previous record of 38 held by Luke Falk (2015, 2016) and Gardner Minshew II (2018).



Gordon led the Cougars to scores on nine of WSU’s 11 drives, with the non-scoring drives ending on an interception and the final drive of the game with WSU taking a knee. The nine other drives resulted in scores, six touchdowns and three field goals. Gordon was 9-of-11 on third-down passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Gordon entered the week leading the country in passing yards (4,314), passing yards/g (431.4), total offense/g (434.8) and passing touchdowns (39). The redshirt-senior from Pacifica, Calif. owns a national-best nine 300-yard games including eight 400-yard efforts.

Gordon has also been named to The Maxwell Award Watch List, the Manning Award Watch List and was one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.