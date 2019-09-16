Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

In his first career road start, Gordon went 36-of-48 for 440 yards and three touchdown passes in the 31-24 victory at Houston last Friday. Gordon erased a seven-point halftime deficit by throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns to help WSU start 3-0 for the third straight season.



Gordon enters Week 4 leading the nation in passing touchdowns (12), passing yards/g (441.3) and total offense/g (447.7)

Gordon earns his second Pac-12 weekly award of the season after winning the same award after the week one win over New Mexico State. The Pacifica, Calif. native was also named the Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player of the Week and was on one of the eight quarterbacks named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

Washington State will host UCLA Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.