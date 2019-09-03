Washington State earned a pair of Pac-12 Conference weekly accolades Tuesday as quarterback Anthony Gordon was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and left tackle Liam Ryan was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

This is the first career weekly award for each player.

In his first career start, Gordon went 29-of-35 for 420 yards with five touchdown passes, matching Luke Falk for the most touchdown passes in a first start (5, at Oregon State, 2014). Gordon completed his first 15 passes and led the Cougars to points on all nine of the drives he started including touchdowns on the first six drives.



The Pacifica, Calif. native was named the Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player of the Week and was on one of the eight quarterbacks named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

In his first career start at left tackle, Ryan picked up the Pac-12’s first Offensive Lineman of the Week Award after anchoring a line that blocked for six touchdown passes, allowed just one sack on 49 pass attempts and produced WSU’s first 100-yard rusher since 2016.



Ryan started all 13 games at left guard last season before moving to left tackle this past spring. The Chino Hills, Calif. native also earned the WSU “BONE AWARD” given to the team’s offensive lineman of the week.

Washington State beat New Mexico State 58-7 in last week’s season-opener and will host Northern Colorado Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network Washington.